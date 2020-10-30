Health officials give guidance on in-person learning as student cases, quarantines increase

“We are hoping that this will assist in stopping the accelerated spread," Disney said. "With the high number of staff quarantined, we need to make sure we have adequate staffing to deliver services."

In Crown Point, where more than 70 high school students were quarantined Monday after one student reported a positive case, Superintendent Todd Terrill said in a board meeting this week guidance has shifted on when to close buildings.

“The advice that we’ve been given is if there are two positive cases in a classroom — which is easier to define at the elementary level than it is a secondary level — that the students within there would all be quarantined,” Terrill said. “Fortunately to this point, we haven’t got there yet … One of the common things that we’re hearing from all of the superintendents is we’re still not hearing the transfer taking place within our buildings.”

Vavilala said to keep that transmission low, she needs the community’s help to stay home and honor quarantine instructions when given. She also called upon local elected leaders to set positive examples for social distancing and mask wearing.