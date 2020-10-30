Health officials give guidance on in-person learning as student cases, quarantines increase

As COVID-19 rates continue to climb in Northwest Indiana and across the state, local health officials are asking community members to do their part to help keep students in school.
On Wednesday, Lake County entered its second consecutive week in “orange” and Porter County entered its first at “orange” in the Indiana State Department of Health’s county metrics map.
The map — which assigns colors weekly to each of Indiana’s 92 counties based on the county’s seven-day positivity rate and weekly cases per 100,000 residents — offers guidance to schools and local officials about how to track community spread during the pandemic.
At ISDH’s orange level, state health officials strongly recommend limits to extracurricular activities and hybrid learning in middle and high schools, though actions to follow through on these recommendations are largely being directed to local school leaders and health officials.
Health officers in Lake and Porter counties say they are observing a rise in cases reported among students as community totals increase and are communicating regularly with school leadership to make recommendations on continued operation.
In Porter County, Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said county health officials have advised schools they can continue operating in person while at orange, or even the next highest level of red, unless an outbreak is identified in an individual school.
“We are looking for outbreaks on a case-by-case basis,” Stamp said. “By keeping an eye on those who are deemed to be close contacts, we can find transmission in classrooms if an increased number of them become positive by the end of their quarantine.”
In a letter Tuesday, Stamp told Porter County superintendents that “it is clear that COVID transmission is not currently happening in the classroom,” but that other administrative or logistical reasons could lead to a school building closure.
East Porter County School Corp. administrators have recently moved schools in Morgan and Washington townships to virtual learning temporarily following several reported cases.
Larger Porter County districts like Duneland School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools remain open and have taken an active approach to quarantining students as positive cases are reported to school officials.
As of Thursday, Duneland is reporting 26 active COVID-19 cases across its district, nine of which were reported among remote learning students and another 13 at Chesterton High School.
Valparaiso Community Schools has reported 35 positive cases and has requested 325 direct contacts quarantine since mid-August, according to a letter shared with families Wednesday.
Stamp said schools have done well with social distancing and mask wearing. She said, on average, for every student who tests positive for COVID-19, 10 or more others are identified as close contacts based on school seating charts, lunchroom contacts, bus schedules and extracurricular activities.
“Of those students deemed close contacts, very few end up developing COVID in quarantine time, with the exception of sports teams, where a positive student tends to infect one to three other teammates,” Stamp said.
The Porter County health officer is recommending modifications for athletic events in orange and red levels. Schools will be asked to limit the number of spectators and restrict food and drink sales to decrease the likelihood of mask removal at events, Stamp said.
Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala said she is supportive of the state’s health recommendations and will be meeting soon with Lake County superintendents to discuss operational guidance.
She said any guidance offered to Lake County schools must also take into consideration the greater context of community spread at a time when COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise.
River Forest Superintendent Steve Disney said Lake County’s status as an orange county was a factor taken into consideration when school leaders in his district informed families Wednesday that students would move into a two-week virtual learning period.
He said rising county positivity rates, new student cases reported this week and an 11% rate of quarantine among staff members on Wednesday also contributed to the decision.
“We are hoping that this will assist in stopping the accelerated spread," Disney said. "With the high number of staff quarantined, we need to make sure we have adequate staffing to deliver services."
In Crown Point, where more than 70 high school students were quarantined Monday after one student reported a positive case, Superintendent Todd Terrill said in a board meeting this week guidance has shifted on when to close buildings.
“The advice that we’ve been given is if there are two positive cases in a classroom — which is easier to define at the elementary level than it is a secondary level — that the students within there would all be quarantined,” Terrill said. “Fortunately to this point, we haven’t got there yet … One of the common things that we’re hearing from all of the superintendents is we’re still not hearing the transfer taking place within our buildings.”
Crown Point middle, high school students return to class in person in transition away from hybrid model
Vavilala said to keep that transmission low, she needs the community’s help to stay home and honor quarantine instructions when given. She also called upon local elected leaders to set positive examples for social distancing and mask wearing.
“This is urgent. We need to be doing more than we have been doing in the last couple of weeks,” Vavilala said. “We can’t wait for things to get worse. We need to make the changes now.”
