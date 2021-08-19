‘Heartbroken’ Highland school community mourns death of former student

HIGHLAND — Administrators and staff in Highland are remembering a former student as a “tremendous school and community leader” and rallying around one of their own after 21-year-old Tyler Scheidt was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday morning.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified Scheidt as the pedestrian who was struck and killed as part of a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Ridge Road around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Three other people were hospitalized. No details on what caused the crash have been released.
School Town of Highland Superintendent Brian Smith said he was notified of Scheidt’s death Wednesday and he sent an email statement to the district community last night, remembering Scheidt as “a role model amongst his classmates with a true caring heart.”
“We know the impact of this loss will be felt far and wide,” he wrote. “We offer our sincerest and deepest sympathies to the Scheidt family and friends as they, and we all, grieve this inexplicable tragedy.”
The Scheidt family is deeply ingrained in Highland, Smith said. The 6-foot-7 Tyler Scheidt was a standout basketball and tennis player who graduated with honors in 2019, and his younger brother, Camden, graduated this spring and is set to continue his baseball career at Wabash College. And the boys’ mother, Donna, has been an eighth-grade English teacher at Highland Middle School for the last 25 years.
In an interview Thursday, Smith said news of Tyler’s passing has hit hard.
“He lit up a room when he walked in a room, he was this beacon of positivity,” Smith said. “I think we’re just heartbroken. I think our school community is heartbroken right now and in total shock.”
Smith said he and school administrators met with district staff Wednesday afternoon and middle school principal Justin Fronek met with Donna Scheidt’s students Thursday morning. Fronek said staff has been his largest concern since learning of Tyler’s death as fellow teachers try to process the impact of the loss on their colleague.
“The Scheidt family is beloved by the entire Highland community but obviously in a special way here at the middle school,” Fronek said. “Many of our teachers are very close with Donna, and have had Tyler and his brother, Cam, here in classes. Our staff is really close.”
Fronek worked briefly at the high school when Tyler Scheidt was a student there and said he continued to see Tyler visit with his mom at the middle school, either on his way in or on his way home from class.
“He left his mark on almost anybody that he interacted with (by) just making people smile,” Fronek said. “He was a kind, generous, caring soul and he just exuded that.”