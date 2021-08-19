‘Heartbroken’ Highland school community mourns death of former student

In an interview Thursday, Smith said news of Tyler’s passing has hit hard.

“He lit up a room when he walked in a room, he was this beacon of positivity,” Smith said. “I think we’re just heartbroken. I think our school community is heartbroken right now and in total shock.”

Smith said he and school administrators met with district staff Wednesday afternoon and middle school principal Justin Fronek met with Donna Scheidt’s students Thursday morning. Fronek said staff has been his largest concern since learning of Tyler’s death as fellow teachers try to process the impact of the loss on their colleague.

“The Scheidt family is beloved by the entire Highland community but obviously in a special way here at the middle school,” Fronek said. “Many of our teachers are very close with Donna, and have had Tyler and his brother, Cam, here in classes. Our staff is really close.”

Fronek worked briefly at the high school when Tyler Scheidt was a student there and said he continued to see Tyler visit with his mom at the middle school, either on his way in or on his way home from class.

“He left his mark on almost anybody that he interacted with (by) just making people smile,” Fronek said. “He was a kind, generous, caring soul and he just exuded that.”

