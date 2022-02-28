Heavily criticized education bill dies in the Senate

House Bill 1134, legislation that would have limited what is said in Indiana classrooms, is dead.

The Indiana Senate Committee on Education and Career Development passed HB 1134 8-5 last week, where it was heavily weakened from the original.

A further 25 amendments were proposed for the bill Monday, including an amendment that would have required schools to provide an enhanced study of black history.

The original bill listed several concepts it defined as divisive that would be banned from Indiana classrooms. It also required curriculum review committees and allowed parents to opt out of lessons.

The legislation received heavy criticism. When testimony was held in the Senate committee, more than 200 people signed up, with the majority expressing their disapproval of the bill. Less than 40 were heard due to time limits.

Teachers claimed the bill micromanaged and vilified their profession. Superintendent Scott Miller of the School City of Hammond expressed his disapproval when he testified in the House.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said following Monday's session that Republicans just couldn't find the sweet spot needed to move the measure forward.

"We had some members of our caucus who felt like it didn't go far enough. We had some members of our caucus who felt like it was too much of a burden on education and just not good policy that we want to move forward," Bray said.

The Senate killed a similar bill this session, which required teachers to present impartial lessons, even when discussing subjects like Nazism.

However, despite the fact the bill is dead, aspects of the passed bill from the House could be added to other education-related legislation moving through the process. A compromise proposal would still have to pass both chambers and face the governor.

