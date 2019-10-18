HEBRON — M.S.D. of Boone Township students and educators will have access to a new mobile safety application thanks to a donation from the Kankakee Valley REMC.
The application, called Tip411, allows students to anonymously report tips to school officials and resource officers through the app or via text message, according to a district news release. Students can attach an image or video to better help express their concern.
"This empowers students to have a voice in keeping their school a safe place," Hebron Middle School Principal Jeff Brooks said in the release.
Hebron school administrators have followed up on more than 20 reports since the mobile application's launch this August. Some of those tips included information about potential bullying, fighting, vaping, drug use and student welfare concerns, according to the district.
More than half of tips received so far have included photos or screenshots, Boone Township School Safety Director Mike Grennes said in the release.
Funding for the the Tip411 app comes via the Kankakee Valley REMC's Operation Round Up grant program, which has given more than $1 million to community organizations since 2000. Kankakee Valley REMC awarded $1,800 total to the Boone Township schools.
"Operation Round Up is pleased to partner on a program that shares in our focus of safety and concern for our youth," said Amanda Steeb, director of marketing and communications for Kankakee Valley REMC. "We applaud the school corporation on their efforts to implement Tip411 and provide a safe space for their students."