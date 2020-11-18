Here's what Lake and Porter counties' 'red' designations mean for schools

However, the ISDH's recommendations for school learning models is only guidance and leaves decisions to close buildings or alter education plans largely up to local school leaders and officials.

At the Crown Point Community School Corp. — one of the first Northwest Indiana corporations to announce a districtwide shift to virtual instruction — school leaders are now planning to return with hybrid instruction for middle and high schoolers, and elementary students full in person, when students are expected to resume in-person learning on Dec. 3.

In the Lake Central School Corp., where 112 staff and 1,481 students were quarantined over the last seven days, middle and high school students began remote instruction Wednesday and elementary students will begin learning remotely on Monday.

Anticipating Lake County's transition to red, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said in a Monday night school board meeting that the district would consider extending remote learning if county health officials or local hospitals indicate schools should delay their in-person return.