Here's what Lake and Porter counties' 'red' designations mean for schools

Lake and Porter counties were both officially moved into the Indiana State Department of Health's red category for community spread Wednesday, bringing new recommendations and requirements for school operations.
The ISDH assigns colors weekly to each of Indiana's 92 counties based on a calculation of new cases reported and seven-day positivity rates within a county.
The red stage carries specific requirements limiting attendance for school athletics and activities to participants, support personnel and parents or guardians only.
Red also brings a new set of ISDH guidance for school operations, including recommendations for virtual or hybrid learning at the middle and high school level, as well as considerations for hybrid learning in grade schools.
Lake and Porter counties are among 19 other Indiana counties now in the red stage, including Newton County, which advanced to red last week.
Foreseeing this change and challenged to properly staff buildings amid rising rates of quarantine, more than a dozen districts across the Region have already announced periods of temporary remote learning among one or more schools.
School City of Whiting Superintendent Cindy Scroggins notified families Wednesday afternoon that all Whiting students, grades pre-kindergarten through 12, will shift to e-learning from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 because of the change in state metrics.
However, the ISDH's recommendations for school learning models is only guidance and leaves decisions to close buildings or alter education plans largely up to local school leaders and officials.
At the Crown Point Community School Corp. — one of the first Northwest Indiana corporations to announce a districtwide shift to virtual instruction — school leaders are now planning to return with hybrid instruction for middle and high schoolers, and elementary students full in person, when students are expected to resume in-person learning on Dec. 3.
In the Lake Central School Corp., where 112 staff and 1,481 students were quarantined over the last seven days, middle and high school students began remote instruction Wednesday and elementary students will begin learning remotely on Monday.
Anticipating Lake County's transition to red, Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said in a Monday night school board meeting that the district would consider extending remote learning if county health officials or local hospitals indicate schools should delay their in-person return.
"We made the decision based on the data of how many people are out with a positive test, or how many people have been quarantined due to close contact either with a fellow coworker here at school or a student or something from their personal life when they'd shared that with us," Veracco said. "We do believe that the two weeks will allow us to reset and get those quarantined folks back."
Other districts, like Valparaiso Community Schools, may continue with in-person learning plans.
Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall said in a letter to families Tuesday evening that an individual school or the district as a whole would online transition to fully remote instruction if a government ordered stay-in-place mandate is issued, quarantines drive staff shortages or in-school transmission of the virus occurs.
Administrators moved the district's Memorial Elementary School into temporary virtual learning earlier this month due to a "depletion in human capital." The Valparaiso Community Schools board meets Thursday evening to review its current Return to Learn plan.
Health officials and education leaders have continued to stress the importance of wearing masks, maintaining distance and avoiding large group gatherings on keeping schools open.
"If we do not have Hoosiers doing the right things, if we do not have local leaders partnering with their local public health departments and hospital systems to support them and enforce these measures, we are going to continue to see our cases and our deaths skyrocket," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday.
See Indiana Coronavirus Response Requirements for Nov. 15 to Dec. 12:
