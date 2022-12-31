High school graduation rate level in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Education released a report on 2022 state graduation rates Friday that shows them essentially steady from 2021 but still slightly down from the pre-pandemic rate in 2019.

This year, 86.61% of high school seniors graduated, as compared to 86.69% in 2021 and 87.29% in 2019.

In a statement issued with the release of the data, Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said the state needs to look at new ways to think about high school.

“As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured,” she said. “This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”

The department attributed the flat year-to-year rate as due to students “continuing to recover from the academic impacts of pandemic-related learning disruptions.”

But it touted these graduation rate increases as areas of success:

• Black students, from 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022;

• Hispanic students, from 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022;

• English learners, from 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022;

• Special education students, from 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022; and

• Students receiving free and reduced-price meals, from 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022.

Nine public high schools in the state reported a 100% graduation rate, among them Kouts Middle/High School. Among private schools, Andrean High School and Portage Christian School reported 100% of their seniors graduated.

Among the top 10% of public high schools on the state’s list are Valparaiso High School with a rate of 98.53%, Morgan Township High School with a rate of 98.39% and Crown Point High School at 97.59%.

Crown Point High School 2022 graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation Crown Point High School graduation