Highland seniors reunited at graduation ceremony

Juan Alvarado, 18, is looking forward to entering the workforce. Coronavirus, Alvarado said, “is not something anyone expected, and it’s good we got something.”

Some classmates had not seen each other since March 13, the last time in-person classes met.

Phillip Bock, 18, who will study biomedical engineering at IUPUI, encouraged his classmates to “find the bright side in being able to adapt. Having experienced (COVID-19), this will make us more versatile in facing challenges.”

Eris Grubb, 19, who has a job, felt the ceremony was not necessary. “We’ve already graduated, and this is very unsafe,” she said. “Someone’s going to get COVID here.”

Mitchell Wagner, 18, a nursing major at Purdue West Lafayette, said, “I’m glad to see everyone’s coming together and I look forward to seeing everyone in the future to see the great people they’ve become.”

Parents shared their support of the delayed commencement.

Melissa Graves, whose son Adam, 19, will be working in construction, said, “I think it’s great. They need something, because they have not had a good year.”