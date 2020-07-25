Highland seniors reunited at graduation ceremony

HIGHLAND — “This is crazy,” Victoria Guerrero told her fellow members of the Highland High School Class of 2020.
“Two months after graduating, we’re still here,” Guerrero said at Friday’s commencement exercises in the Highland football stadium. “We keep coming back.”
Although Highland graduates had already received their diplomas, they received an outdoor but socially distanced graduation on Ken Sypult Field, complete with speeches, awards and fireworks.
Principal John Zack praised the graduating class, which has earned more than $1 million in college scholarships. Zack said 73% of the graduating class is headed to more than 30 different colleges or universities.
Hailey Blauw, 18, who will study nursing at Purdue University Northwest, noted, “I got to see my friends one last time. I’m glad we’re here. It’s been rough, but it’s been rough for everybody.”
Makayla Pawlak, 18, an honors graduate who will pursue nursing at Indiana University Northwest, said, “It’s an honor to be able to be with my peers. It’s been challenging, but I overcame it.”
Students had assigned and distanced seating on the football field. At each chair was a plaque featuring a class photo, the graduate’s name and a listing of awards earned. Each family received two tickets and sat at a distance, with 200 people on each side of the stadium.
Juan Alvarado, 18, is looking forward to entering the workforce. Coronavirus, Alvarado said, “is not something anyone expected, and it’s good we got something.”
Some classmates had not seen each other since March 13, the last time in-person classes met.
Phillip Bock, 18, who will study biomedical engineering at IUPUI, encouraged his classmates to “find the bright side in being able to adapt. Having experienced (COVID-19), this will make us more versatile in facing challenges.”
Eris Grubb, 19, who has a job, felt the ceremony was not necessary. “We’ve already graduated, and this is very unsafe,” she said. “Someone’s going to get COVID here.”
Mitchell Wagner, 18, a nursing major at Purdue West Lafayette, said, “I’m glad to see everyone’s coming together and I look forward to seeing everyone in the future to see the great people they’ve become.”
Parents shared their support of the delayed commencement.
Melissa Graves, whose son Adam, 19, will be working in construction, said, “I think it’s great. They need something, because they have not had a good year.”
Travis and Tina Shamel watched their son Travis III process into the stadium to “Pomp and Circumstance.” The father said, “This provides closure to his high school career. This is a commencement and it commences the next part of his life.”
Longtime Highland history teacher David Bedka charged graduates to approach life with passion, empathy, and loyalty.
“I see hope for a bright future for our country. I see leaders,” Bedka said, describing the Highland “COVID class” as “tolerant, hungry for change and willing to make a difference.”
Gallery: Merrillville High School's 'drive-up' graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!