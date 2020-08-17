Hobart to reopen schools in person next week

HOBART — The School City of Hobart will reopen in person during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hobart school board voted earlier this month to delay the start of school to Aug. 24 to allow greater time to receive families' preferences for in-person or e-learning instructional options.
Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington said in the board's Aug. 6 meeting, if not enough families opted into e-learning, district leaders may have needed to consider hybrid learning models for all in-person students to meet state and local social distancing guidance.
In a letter to Brickie families last week, Buffington said the district received feedback from its families that enough students will opt to pursue e-learning, freeing up appropriate space for social distancing among students who opt to return in person.
"We are able to achieve the social distancing of six feet in all K-12 classrooms due to the responses received by families," Buffington said in the letter. "Therefore, we are able to do 'In-Person' learning in the schools, as well as serve our 'ELearners' whose families made the choice to be at home."
Prior to the school board's vote Aug. 6, about 70% of Hobart parents indicated their preference for in-person learning. Though, at that time, district leaders were still awaiting responses from about 500 students, Buffington said.
Students planning to return to school are being asked to wear masks. These in-person learners will be provided with wellness kits on their first day back.
The kits will include a mask and hand sanitizer, according to the superintendent's letter. Wipes will also be provided. The district asks that students carry these kits in their backpacks at all times.
"While a new school year is always exciting, it is different, I know," Buffington wrote. "It will have challenges. We can meet every one of these together."
School city administrators previously considered reopening school with e-learning instruction only through early October, but Buffington decided against bringing recommendations to the school board amid shifting state and local guidance.
Several Northwest Indiana school districts have reopened for the 2020-21 school year, including the School Town of Munster and Valparaiso Community Schools which both began in-person instruction Aug. 12.
Lake Central School Corp. reopened for in-person instruction Monday after administrative proposals to begin only with remote learning failed to gain school board support earlier this month.
All three districts are offering their families a remote learning option if preferred.
