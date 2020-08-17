Hobart to reopen schools in person next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The School City of Hobart will reopen in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hobart school board voted earlier this month to delay the start of school to Aug. 24 to allow greater time to receive families' preferences for in-person or e-learning instructional options.

Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington said in the board's Aug. 6 meeting, if not enough families opted into e-learning, district leaders may have needed to consider hybrid learning models for all in-person students to meet state and local social distancing guidance.

In a letter to Brickie families last week, Buffington said the district received feedback from its families that enough students will opt to pursue e-learning, freeing up appropriate space for social distancing among students who opt to return in person.

"We are able to achieve the social distancing of six feet in all K-12 classrooms due to the responses received by families," Buffington said in the letter. "Therefore, we are able to do 'In-Person' learning in the schools, as well as serve our 'ELearners' whose families made the choice to be at home."