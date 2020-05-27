Holcomb convinced Indiana schools can safely reopen for fall semester

Gov. Eric Holcomb expects to announce in coming weeks when and how Indiana schools will reopen for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican chief executive declined Wednesday to provide reporters any specific details about the school calendar, instructional time, food service, student safety, extracurricular activities and the myriad other components of education in the Hoosier State.
He said his administration currently is working with local schools and the Department of Education to figure all that out, and the final plan still is "probably a couple weeks off."
"I'm convinced that we will be able to reopen safely," Holcomb said. "We are approaching this as 'how can we,' not 'how can we not.'"
Holcomb ordered all public, charter and private schools in the state closed March 19 to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, even though nearly all Northwest Indiana educational institutions independently shut down a week or so earlier.
The governor on April 2 then canceled in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in favor of remote learning for the duration of his stay-at-home order and beyond.
Katie Jenner, Holcomb's senior education adviser, said in the weeks since schools were shuttered officials in the governor's office have spent "many, many hours" with their counterparts at the Department of Education and Department of Health developing "comprehensive reentry guidance" for Indiana schools.
"We understand the importance of timely guidance, while also balancing the necessity to review the most updated data and research on how to maximize our student learning, while also ensuring safety is the priority," Jenner said. "We will provide this reentry guidance, as Gov. Holcomb mentioned, just as soon as possible."
The governor hinted to reporters that local school districts are likely to have control over their reopenings, similar to how municipalities are authorized to follow a slower reopening strategy than the schedule outlined in Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan that seeks to get business in Indiana back to normal by July 4.
"We do recognize it's about the students and the teachers, it's about everyone that goes into that building. And we want to make sure that when we do reopen, it's safe," Holcomb said. "There won't be one-size-fits-all. This will be informed from the very local level, through the Department of Education and our administration, to open safely."
Once students are back in classrooms, state agency leaders said they are preparing to deploy teacher training and grant assistance programs focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the mental and physical health of children, as well as programs to teach children resilience in uncertain times.
