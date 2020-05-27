Holcomb convinced Indiana schools can safely reopen for fall semester

"We understand the importance of timely guidance, while also balancing the necessity to review the most updated data and research on how to maximize our student learning, while also ensuring safety is the priority," Jenner said. "We will provide this reentry guidance, as Gov. Holcomb mentioned, just as soon as possible."

The governor hinted to reporters that local school districts are likely to have control over their reopenings, similar to how municipalities are authorized to follow a slower reopening strategy than the schedule outlined in Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan that seeks to get business in Indiana back to normal by July 4.

"We do recognize it's about the students and the teachers, it's about everyone that goes into that building. And we want to make sure that when we do reopen, it's safe," Holcomb said. "There won't be one-size-fits-all. This will be informed from the very local level, through the Department of Education and our administration, to open safely."

Once students are back in classrooms, state agency leaders said they are preparing to deploy teacher training and grant assistance programs focused on addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the mental and physical health of children, as well as programs to teach children resilience in uncertain times.