INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined 11 U.S. governors Thursday in calling for reforms to the federal Pell Grant program.
The Pell Grant program, which provides financial aid to undergraduate students who demonstrate significant need, offers annual awards based on a student's expected family contribution, program tuition fees and attendance in a full- or part-time program for all or part of a given school year.
Award determinations vary year to year. This year, the federal program is offering a $6,195 maximum to eligible students.
In a letter addressed to members of the U.S. Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, a dozen governors called for expanding the grant program to better reach non-traditional students in an effort to advance the national workforce pipeline.
"Providing these need-based grants to low-income students is critical to promoting access to postsecondary education," the letter read. "However, the program must be improved to allow access to many non-traditional students who drive our state workforces and in turn, our economies."
The governors requested reforms include expanding Pell grants to serve students enrolled in short-term employer-driven programs, high schoolers participating in dual-credit opportunities and adults completing basic education programs.
They also asked that the program open its eligibility to individuals who have been incarcerated to help reduce recidivism rates and drive more individuals into the labor force.
Locally, such reforms would advance Indiana's Next Level Jobs initiative and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's goal to see 60% of Hoosiers receive education beyond high school by 2025, Holcomb said in a statement Thursday.
"Indiana has never been more focused on helping people obtain the skills they need to secure good jobs that fuel our state's growing economy," Holcomb said. "These federal changes recognize that states need more flexibility to target support to their unique populations, meet current workforce needs, and prepare for a rapidly changing future workforce and economy."