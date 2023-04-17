Gary residents are poised to reclaim a bit of local control over their school district some six years after an unprecedented state takeover of the Gary Community School Corp.

The Indiana House voted 94-4 Monday to advance legislation establishing a five-member, appointed school board in the Steel City to eventually replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) as the school district's governing body.

Senate Bill 327 authorizes the mayor of Gary to appoint one school board member, the Gary Common Council to select another and gives three picks to the Indiana secretary of education, who must appoint at least one Gary resident, one resident of Gary or Lake County, and a final member from anywhere.

In contrast, the Senate-approved version of the legislation would have allowed the state education secretary to appoint a seven-member school board for Gary, with limited input from local officials and few residency requirements.

State Rep. Jeff Thomson, R-Lizton, the sponsor of the measure, said he worked closely with Gary lawmakers on a compromise proposal, which he hopes will prevent the new board from adopting an "Us vs. Them" mentality as it works to maintain the district's improved finances and bolster its academic achievements.

"I hope we get the best people to serve there," Thompson said. "And it may be a person we never thought of who gets on the school board."

State Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, whose district includes part of Gary, Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and Vernon Smith, D-Gary, each said they spent many hours trying to develop a Gary school board plan that balances the demand for local control with the need to win approval at the Republican-controlled Statehouse.

"This bill is a move in that direction. It's not 100% of what we want," Harris acknowledged.

Hatcher expressed hope that once the new, appointed school board is established, next year's General Assembly will set a fast timeline for returning back to an elected board.

Smith, on the other hand, said he couldn't support an appointed school board when Gary residents repeatedly have said they want an elected board.

"I don't believe this is a true form of local control. I believe it's just a modified form of state control," Smith said. "We need to be freed from the level of state control that we have."

Under the plan, the new school board would be created July 1 and initially tasked with advising the district’s emergency manager. It would take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a later date when DUAB certifies Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

The legislation now returns to the Senate for a decision on advancing it to the governor to be signed into law.

Gary schools were taken over by the state in 2017 and its prior elected school board dissolved after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit to the IRS tax payments withheld from employee paychecks and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

After relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing by a state-appointed emergency manager, along with the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

