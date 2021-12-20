'I look at you and I see light and hope,' Valparaiso University graduates told

“You studied in a way we never had to study,” Padilla said. “We’re proud of you for what you had to do to get through this pandemic.”

The afternoon ceremony included the presentation of diplomas to graduates from the colleges of arts and letters, business, engineering, and nursing and health professionals.

Among those waiting in Valparaiso’s Christopher Center was candidate Riquail Gibson, a biology major from Cincinnati, Ohio, who said graduation has not yet sunk in.

“I’m excited, a little scared and nervous, but it’s all good things,” said Gibson, who is seeking employment as a lab technician.

With two younger sisters in college, Gibson noted, “This is a new beginning. It’s also a sign I’m on the right path.”

Alexander Purevich IV, from Hebron, earned a degree in sports management. He is the first member of his immediate family to graduate from college.

“I’m pretty excited. I worked hard to get where I’m at,” he said. “Walking across that stage is going to be a good feeling.”