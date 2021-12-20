 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
'I look at you and I see light and hope,' Valparaiso University graduates told
alert top story urgent

'I look at you and I see light and hope,' Valparaiso University graduates told

122021-nws-vugrad_03

Lara Pudwell, right, shakes hands with Valpo University President José D. Padilla after accepting the school's Excellence In Teaching Award on Sunday afternoon.

 Joe Ruffalo, The Times

VALPARAISO — In a society marred by darkness, Valparaiso University graduates were charged to provide and be the needed light.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Speaking Sunday at Valpo’s winter 2021 commencement, Collette Irwin-Knott called graduation a “time of celebration and reflection, an ending and beginning.”

It is also, the university's former interim president said, a time of darkness and light, with light reflecting endless possibilities. The darkness, Irwin-Knott said, includes the pandemic, racial inequities and national divisiveness.

The commencement speaker chooses hope, praying that graduates shatter darkness with the truth.

122021-nws-vugrad_08

Dressed in their caps and gowns, members of Valparaiso University's winter 2021 graduating class arrive at the Chapel of the Resurrection on Sunday afternoon.

“I look at you and I see light and hope,” Irwin-Knott said, citing this passage from the Gospel of John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not understood it.”

Ninety 2021 candidates for graduation walked into Valparaiso’s Chapel of the Resurrection. Earlier that morning, 140 graduates from the class of 2020, who had no prior ceremony due to the pandemic, held their commencement.

Valparaiso President José D. Padilla told graduates, “You have risen to the occasion. Today is your day.”

Padilla said the university celebrates not only their academic achievements but also their future endeavors. The president said if top two greatest generations are the World War II and Vietnam era generations, the honor for third greatest should go to the COVID era.

122021-nws-vugrad_01

Guests and graduates listen to Valparaiso University's commencement speaker, Colette Irwin-Knott inside the Chapel of the Resurrection on Sunday.

“You studied in a way we never had to study,” Padilla said. “We’re proud of you for what you had to do to get through this pandemic.”

The afternoon ceremony included the presentation of diplomas to graduates from the colleges of arts and letters, business, engineering, and nursing and health professionals.

Among those waiting in Valparaiso’s Christopher Center was candidate Riquail Gibson, a biology major from Cincinnati, Ohio, who said graduation has not yet sunk in.

“I’m excited, a little scared and nervous, but it’s all good things,” said Gibson, who is seeking employment as a lab technician.

With two younger sisters in college, Gibson noted, “This is a new beginning. It’s also a sign I’m on the right path.”

Alexander Purevich IV, from Hebron, earned a degree in sports management. He is the first member of his immediate family to graduate from college.

122021-nws-vugrad_02

Valpo University President José D Padilla speaks to guests and winter 2021 graduates inside the Chapel of the Resurrection on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m pretty excited. I worked hard to get where I’m at,” he said. “Walking across that stage is going to be a good feeling.”

Purevich did not walk into the Valparaiso chapel alone. Joining him was mom Kathy Purevich, a facility management employee of the university. Traditionally Valpo allows employees who are parents of graduates to march with their child halfway into the chapel.

“This is really special for us,” Kathy Purevich said. "It’s been a long road and he’s come a long way. We’re very proud of him.”

Shannon Hollinrake, of Elkhart, picked up a degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics. “I’m a little anxious, nervous, but I’m happy," she said. "It’s been a lot of fun being here, and I’ve been able to do a lot.”

122021-nws-vugrad_07

Guests, faculty, and recent graduates give a round of applause for select Valparaiso University students who graduated with honors.

That included, she said, starting esports video games.

“Graduation means a big step forward in being able to support my family,” Hollinrake said.

The husband-wife team of Kirk and Tara Heavner, from Naperville, earned master’s degrees in business management. For the working parents of two children ages 8 and 10, graduation is “a little bit of relief,” Tara said.

122021-nws-vugrad_05

On Sunday afternoon, nearly 90 graduates of Valpo University received their diplomas inside the school's Chapel of the Resurrection.

The couple had earned their undergraduate degrees from Valpo in 2006, so they thought they knew what to expect. Returning to college, they admitted, took some adjustment.

“This is a long time coming,” Eric said. “It’s been fun, but we had to work to get through it all.”

Matt Boothman, from St. Louis, earned a degree in data science. “I feel good, relief,” he said. "I’m truly getting out, doing what I want to do with my life.”

From Plainfield, Illinois, Owen Shannon studied mechanical engineering. “This is pretty neat,” he said of graduation. “It’s the end of a lot of hard work, and now I’m ready to go out in the world and build stuff and make a difference.”

122021-nws-vugrad_06

On Sunday, guests and graduates stand for the singing of the national anthem ahead of the conferring of degrees for Valpo University's winter 2021 class.

Earning a degree in psychology, Gina Sylvester, from Libertyville, Illinois, decorated her mortarboard with a human brain and the phrase “I’m psyched.”

Sylvester, who wants to work in occupational therapy, minored in neuroscience and biology. “I feel nervous and excited,” she said.

With a background in campus ministry, Nicole Oscarson, of Michigan City, wore a stole bearing the Valpo chapel’s stained glass windows. Majoring in theology, she assisted on campus in music ministry and church vocations.

“I’m excited about my next steps,” said Oscarson, who is still discerning her future. Now married, she is a youth minister at Journey Church in LaPorte. “I can go in a lot of different directions, and I want to see where the Lord leads me.”

122021-nws-vugrad_04

Carl J. Grapentine, right, shakes hands with Valparaiso University President José D. Padilla after accepting an honorary degree from the school on Sunday afternoon.

Waiting in the chapel with a teddy bear and flowers were Oscarson’s parents, Dan and Kim Jachec, from Elgin, Ill.

“This is greater than we could ever imagine,” Dan said of his daughter’s graduation.

“We’re blessed that she’s following in the footsteps of the Lord,” Kim added.

Some graduates, including Peyton McCarthy, a communications major from Cincinnati, wore student athlete stoles. The fifth-year senior was a middle hitter on the Beacons team that took second in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

“It’s nice that I got to play a fifth year, and now I’m graduating,” McCarthy said. “I’m very excited.”

Jacqeline Pinedo, of Chicago, who studied psychology, commented, “I’m a first-generation graduate, so this is huge for me.”

Nicole Stubenfoll is realizing a dream, majoring in elementary education and minoring in teaching English as a second language. She’d like to teach first or second grade.

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher since I was in fifth grade,” she said, “so it’s amazing I’ve been able to pursue my dream.”

Jesse Baker, from Springfield, Illinois, studied sports management. Graduation, he said, “showed all the hard work was worth it.”

Gallery: Valparaiso honors veterans with Wreaths Across America

The William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution holds a ceremony at Luther Cemetery.

1 of 8
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Catch the Ursid meteor shower on the solstice on Dec. 21

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts