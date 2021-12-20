'I look at you and I see light and hope,' Valparaiso University graduates told

VALPARAISO — In a society marred by darkness, Valparaiso University graduates were charged to provide and be the needed light.
Speaking Sunday at Valpo’s winter 2021 commencement, Collette Irwin-Knott called graduation a “time of celebration and reflection, an ending and beginning.”
It is also, the university's former interim president said, a time of darkness and light, with light reflecting endless possibilities. The darkness, Irwin-Knott said, includes the pandemic, racial inequities and national divisiveness.
The commencement speaker chooses hope, praying that graduates shatter darkness with the truth.
“I look at you and I see light and hope,” Irwin-Knott said, citing this passage from the Gospel of John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, but the darkness has not understood it.”
Ninety 2021 candidates for graduation walked into Valparaiso’s Chapel of the Resurrection. Earlier that morning, 140 graduates from the class of 2020, who had no prior ceremony due to the pandemic, held their commencement.
Valparaiso President José D. Padilla told graduates, “You have risen to the occasion. Today is your day.”
Padilla said the university celebrates not only their academic achievements but also their future endeavors. The president said if top two greatest generations are the World War II and Vietnam era generations, the honor for third greatest should go to the COVID era.
“You studied in a way we never had to study,” Padilla said. “We’re proud of you for what you had to do to get through this pandemic.”
The afternoon ceremony included the presentation of diplomas to graduates from the colleges of arts and letters, business, engineering, and nursing and health professionals.
Among those waiting in Valparaiso’s Christopher Center was candidate Riquail Gibson, a biology major from Cincinnati, Ohio, who said graduation has not yet sunk in.
“I’m excited, a little scared and nervous, but it’s all good things,” said Gibson, who is seeking employment as a lab technician.
With two younger sisters in college, Gibson noted, “This is a new beginning. It’s also a sign I’m on the right path.”
Alexander Purevich IV, from Hebron, earned a degree in sports management. He is the first member of his immediate family to graduate from college.
“I’m pretty excited. I worked hard to get where I’m at,” he said. “Walking across that stage is going to be a good feeling.”
Purevich did not walk into the Valparaiso chapel alone. Joining him was mom Kathy Purevich, a facility management employee of the university. Traditionally Valpo allows employees who are parents of graduates to march with their child halfway into the chapel.
“This is really special for us,” Kathy Purevich said. "It’s been a long road and he’s come a long way. We’re very proud of him.”
Shannon Hollinrake, of Elkhart, picked up a degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics. “I’m a little anxious, nervous, but I’m happy," she said. "It’s been a lot of fun being here, and I’ve been able to do a lot.”
That included, she said, starting esports video games.
“Graduation means a big step forward in being able to support my family,” Hollinrake said.
The husband-wife team of Kirk and Tara Heavner, from Naperville, earned master’s degrees in business management. For the working parents of two children ages 8 and 10, graduation is “a little bit of relief,” Tara said.
The couple had earned their undergraduate degrees from Valpo in 2006, so they thought they knew what to expect. Returning to college, they admitted, took some adjustment.
“This is a long time coming,” Eric said. “It’s been fun, but we had to work to get through it all.”
Matt Boothman, from St. Louis, earned a degree in data science. “I feel good, relief,” he said. "I’m truly getting out, doing what I want to do with my life.”
From Plainfield, Illinois, Owen Shannon studied mechanical engineering. “This is pretty neat,” he said of graduation. “It’s the end of a lot of hard work, and now I’m ready to go out in the world and build stuff and make a difference.”
Earning a degree in psychology, Gina Sylvester, from Libertyville, Illinois, decorated her mortarboard with a human brain and the phrase “I’m psyched.”
Sylvester, who wants to work in occupational therapy, minored in neuroscience and biology. “I feel nervous and excited,” she said.
With a background in campus ministry, Nicole Oscarson, of Michigan City, wore a stole bearing the Valpo chapel’s stained glass windows. Majoring in theology, she assisted on campus in music ministry and church vocations.
“I’m excited about my next steps,” said Oscarson, who is still discerning her future. Now married, she is a youth minister at Journey Church in LaPorte. “I can go in a lot of different directions, and I want to see where the Lord leads me.”
Waiting in the chapel with a teddy bear and flowers were Oscarson’s parents, Dan and Kim Jachec, from Elgin, Ill.
“This is greater than we could ever imagine,” Dan said of his daughter’s graduation.
“We’re blessed that she’s following in the footsteps of the Lord,” Kim added.
Some graduates, including Peyton McCarthy, a communications major from Cincinnati, wore student athlete stoles. The fifth-year senior was a middle hitter on the Beacons team that took second in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
“It’s nice that I got to play a fifth year, and now I’m graduating,” McCarthy said. “I’m very excited.”
Jacqeline Pinedo, of Chicago, who studied psychology, commented, “I’m a first-generation graduate, so this is huge for me.”
Nicole Stubenfoll is realizing a dream, majoring in elementary education and minoring in teaching English as a second language. She’d like to teach first or second grade.
“I knew I wanted to be a teacher since I was in fifth grade,” she said, “so it’s amazing I’ve been able to pursue my dream.”
Jesse Baker, from Springfield, Illinois, studied sports management. Graduation, he said, “showed all the hard work was worth it.”