'I think I can use a nap': Twinkie eating competition goes into double overtime

HAMMOND — Here’s what every college-tuition-paying parent wants to see — their hard-earned money going towards Twinkies.

Nineteen young men entered the eighth annual Twinkie eating contest Thursday at Purdue University Northwest. Part of the Hammond campus’ intramural athletics program, the competition marked the 90th birthday of the popular sponge cake.

Contestants had three minutes to devour as many Twinkies as they could, and while they did not break the record of 20 Twinkies, they came close.

In only the second time in the history of the competition, two contestants tied with 15 Twinkies apiece.

Colton Lineburg, 20, of Griffith, and Nate Doan, 21, of Terre Haute, who won the PNW Hostess Cupcake eating contest in the fall, tied in regulation. After one 30-second overtime with three Twinkies resulted in another tie, the second overtime period went to Doan.

said Doan, a mechanical engineering major.

“Making sure you get enough water is key,” said Doan, frequently dunking his Twinkie in his water cup.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A construction management major, Lineburg cited his strategy of “water and just shoving the Twinkie into my mouth.”