'I think I can use a nap': Twinkie eating competition goes into double overtime

HAMMOND — Here’s what every college-tuition-paying parent wants to see — their hard-earned money going towards Twinkies.
Nineteen young men entered the eighth annual Twinkie eating contest Thursday at Purdue University Northwest. Part of the Hammond campus’ intramural athletics program, the competition marked the 90th birthday of the popular sponge cake.
Contestants had three minutes to devour as many Twinkies as they could, and while they did not break the record of 20 Twinkies, they came close.
In only the second time in the history of the competition, two contestants tied with 15 Twinkies apiece.
Colton Lineburg, 20, of Griffith, and Nate Doan, 21, of Terre Haute, who won the PNW Hostess Cupcake eating contest in the fall, tied in regulation. After one 30-second overtime with three Twinkies resulted in another tie, the second overtime period went to Doan.
said Doan, a mechanical engineering major.
“Making sure you get enough water is key,” said Doan, frequently dunking his Twinkie in his water cup.
A construction management major, Lineburg cited his strategy of “water and just shoving the Twinkie into my mouth.”
With 1,500 PNW Hammond students active in more than 40 activities, Matt Dudzik, director of intramurals on the Hammond campus, said the Twinkie contest is “another activity to get students involved.”
According to the rules, all contestants started with 10 opened Twinkies. If more Twinkies are required, the contestant has to open them during the event. Participants, who had to keep their hands off the table until the three-minute period began, could have something to drink, such as water, to wash down or dunk Twinkies.
Afterward, judges walked by and counted Twinkie wrappers to determine the winner. Anyone turning sick would have been disqualified.
Alan Pena, 27, of Highland, who works in PNW’s global expansion office, said later, “It was good, but I hate myself afterward. It was a lot more fun than I thought.”
Thomas Garcia, 23, a civil engineering major from Hammond, finished nine Twinkies.
“Everything after seven was me forcing it down,” Garcia said. “This was my first time competing and it was fun.”
Mohamed Kotb, 23, a mechanical engineering major from Egypt, was another first-timer.
“I hate myself for the sugar I put down, but was as fun,” Kotb said, “and I got to spend time with friends.”