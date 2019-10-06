{{featured_button_text}}
School stock

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released income requirements Friday for day care centers seeking to provide free and reduced price meals for low-income families.

The 2019-2020 eligibility guidelines come as a part of the IDOE's Child and Adult Care Food Program seeking to improve the diets of young children as well as older and impaired adults, according to a department news release.

Income requirements set every year for child and adult day care center food programs are updated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service based on federal poverty levels, according to the IDOE.

The USDA also sets nutritional standards for meals and snacks serve through free and reduced price meal and snack services.

Income guidelines for the 2019-2020 year began July 1 and will extend through June 30, 2020.

A complete table of income eligibility requirements can be found on the Indiana Department of Education website.

Families subscribed to the following need-based programs are automatically eligible for free or reduced price meal benefits: Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or TANF, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, Supplemental Security Income or SSI and Medicaid participants.

Families with foster children or children enrolled in Head Start, at-risk afterschool centers or emergency shelters may also be eligible.

More information on the Child and Adult Care Food Program can be found at doe.in.gov/nutrition/child-and-adult-care-food-program.

