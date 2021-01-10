IDOE partners with Purdue to bring new resources for climate change education

The Indiana Department of Education is partnering with Purdue University to make instructional resources available for the teaching of climate change.

The IDOE announced a new Climate Change Education Framework, developed in partnership with the Purdue Climate Change Research Center and Purdue University College of Science, on Thursday.

The framework will allow Indiana educators to draw upon "easily accessible and scientifically curated" resources to integrate climate change instruction in their curriculum, according to an IDOE news release.

"Providing educators access to high-quality and evidence-based climate change facts and resources is critical to creating more academic opportunities for our students to become informed citizens, grounded in science," Indiana Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in the release.

IDOE and Purdue partners worked together in the fall to build resources for climate change instruction consistent with state standards for science education after Indiana teachers expressed a need for greater focus on the issue in their classrooms.

The Indiana Climate Change Education Framework used Purdue professors Dan Shepardson and Andrew Hirsch's published work as a guide for scientific learning.

