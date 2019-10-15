INDIANAPOLIS — Changes could come to the way Indiana directs funds to its poorest schools.
In the state’s interim study committee on fiscal policy, legislators heard proposals to change the formula used to direct funding to school districts with high student poverty rates.
The formula, called the complexity index, is currently calculated taking into account students receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits or foster care services.
Schools in Indiana generally receive additional funds based on the number of students enrolled in these programs.
But, as complexity funding dropped in the state’s current education funding formula — the result of lower unemployment rates and individuals receiving welfare assistance — legislators are looking to reexamine the best method of allocating poverty funding ahead of the state’s next budget biennium.
“In the complexity formula, we’ve lowered the amount of students affected by complexity, but there’s just as many, if not more, poor people than we had before,” state Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said Tuesday.
Overall complexity grant totals dropped from more than $1 million in 2014 to just under $770,000 in 2018, according to the Indiana Department of Education’s annual report on K-12 state tuition funding.
Presenters from the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Washington D.C.-based Urban Institute provided scope of funding models used for similar purposes across the country.
Most states, according to their research, base poverty funding on the number of students enrolled in free and reduced price lunch programs — a model Indiana used from 2009 until 2014.
The state also once based its complexity funding on the number of students eligible for free textbooks prior to adopting its current formula in 2016.
While the correlation to lunch programs provides a consistency and simplicity unseen in Indiana’s current funding model, it fails to account for a less rigorous standard of reporting and verification of socioeconomic status often found in school lunch programs, Kristin Blagg of the Urban Institute said in the Tuesday study committee.
Other recommendations included funding calculations based on state tax returns or annually collected census data measuring poverty levels by household to account for concentrated poverty within a city or school district.
Such methods could provide a step toward a more equitable funding but would prove difficult in accounting for students coming from outside district lines in open enrollment school corporations, said Robert Toutkoushian, who studied Indiana’s complexity formula with IU’s Center for Evaluation & Education Policy.
State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, made clear at the beginning of the committee meeting that discussion was not to stray from the focus of measuring school complexity, though some pushed for a greater discussion of the amount of funding directed to high poverty schools.
“If we’re going to look at how we’re measuring complexity, one of the things we need to see is how, when we vary those measures, how those dollars are driven,” said state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.
The fiscal policy committee will meet again Friday at which point the committee is expected to present a final report on its study findings in this summer’s interim session.