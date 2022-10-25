Improved finances poised to bring end to state takeover of Gary schools

An end to state control of the Gary Community School Corp. may come about in the next two years.

The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB), which has overseen the school district's transformation from financial disaster to fiscal stability, signaled Tuesday that its work soon could be finished.

DUAB approved an $82.8 million budget for 2023 that spends less money than the district expects to take in, pays down $15 million in long-term debt, and begins the process of building up positive fund balances and a rainy-day fund.

That's a far cry from 2017, when the Indiana General Assembly directed DUAB to take over the cash-strapped school district after the locally elected school trustees overspent their annual revenue by $21.5 million and racked up more than $104 million in debt.

State law authorizes DUAB to terminate the "distressed" status of Gary schools when the district maintains a structurally balanced budget for at least two years, has no unpaid bills, prepares a plan to maintain solvency for at least the next five years, and DUAB determines that the district is financially stable.

While DUAB acknowledged all those targets being in reach, officials said DUAB still can't return the school district to local control at this time because no local entity is designated in law to govern the school district.

The 2018 Indiana General Assembly eliminated the Gary school board as the district's governing body in House Enrolled Act 1315 and made the school board merely an advisory panel to the emergency management firm selected by DUAB to operate the school district.

As a result, the district must remain under DUAB control until the Republican-controlled Legislature approves a state law specifying a new governing body for the Gary Community School Corp. — likely during the General Assembly's four-month session that begins in early January.

"It's a unique district with unique challenges, and that requires a unique solution," said Justin McAdam, DUAB chairman and deputy director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget.

Lawmakers representing the Steel City, including Democratic state Reps. Vernon Smith, Ragen Hatcher and Earl Harris Jr., and state Sen. Eddie Melton said they already are preparing measures to create a governing board for Gary schools and to terminate its distressed status as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, DUAB unanimously agreed to retain Gary Schools Recovery LLC, a subsidiary of MGT Consulting Group, as the district's emergency manager, subject to early termination clauses contingent on legislative action.

The contract provides that the state will pay $5.5 million to MGT as base compensation between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2024, along with up to $2.3 million in incentive payments during the two-year period based largely on academic, rather than financial, achievements.

For example, MGT can earn additional pay if students improve their scores on state-mandated standardized tests and graduate from high school in greater numbers.

It isn't likely to be easy, however.

DUAB learned Tuesday that nearly all Gary elementary school students are at least one year behind grade level in reading and math proficiency, and a majority of Gary students in grades five to eight are three years below proficiency in both subjects.

In addition, one-third of Gary high school students aren't regularly showing up for classes, leaving them even further behind their peers elsewhere in the state and region, according to school district data.