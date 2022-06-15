In wake of Uvalde tragedy, Porter County Safe Schools Commission reviews protocols

VALPARAISO — In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the Porter County Safe School Commission is reviewing its policies and training to improve school safety in the area.

The county operates under “One County, One Protocol” and the commission represents all 72 schools in the area, as well as private schools and other organizations.

One of the major initiatives the commission has worked on is the Schoolguard app, which allows teachers and administrators in any building to alert law enforcement to issues. According to Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, the goal is to get a police officer to the school within seconds, as the app will notify police in a given radius, even if they are off duty.

The app also calls 911 and allows the dispatcher to hear what is going on. Reynolds said the national average response time to an active shooter is five minutes or less, but they want to be as fast as possible.

“The guy who shows up is in charge,” Reynolds said, emphasizing how their policy is that any police officer who shows up is expected to go inside and deal with the issue.

“Don’t rely on the SWAT team,” Reynolds said.

The sheriff’s department also has access to cameras within the schools that are live feeds. This would allow them to relay any pertinent information during an incident within a school.

In addition, the commission meets monthly to discuss any pressing issues with members, including police departments, school resource officers, superintendents and others involved with school safety.

But the school commission wants to do even more to keep schools safe. Currently, the commission is looking at creating stickers to place on the outside of windows in any school. This would allow police officers a greater sense of what rooms are without going inside, allowing them to identify rooms that may be experiencing issues.

For example, if a shooter were in a room numbered 105, the stickers would allow officers to identify that room from the outside and potentially gain an advantage.

They are also considering giving teachers a piece of paper that is red on one side and green on the other, indicating whether their room needs medical attention. Red would mean they do need attention and green would mean they are safe and cleared.

One of the major things the commission is concerned about is locked doors. If a gunman were to enter a classroom and lock the door, officers want to ensure they can quickly get in, especially if they do not have a key.

The commission intends to work with school maintenance officers to best plan how to open a locked door safely. Officials at one school also said they were going to put a lockbox of master keys in the principal’s office, to allow for easy access for police departments.

Another major focus was increased emphasis on teacher training. Lieutenant Jason Praschak said it is important to empower teachers to use the Schoolguard app and take action if they notice any issues.

“Do the basics very well and everything should go well,” Praschak said. He said the commission is generally already ahead of the curve by meeting together and working as a team.

In addition, Reynolds mentioned that with the ongoing teacher shortage, it is important to give quality in-person training to new teachers. Praschak said a lot of new teachers will have questions and video training does not suffice.

Despite desired improvements, Reynolds said Porter County has been considered ahead of the game. He said some other counties in Indiana have started following plans they have implemented.

“It’s not going to prevent it from ever happening, but at least we feel that we are confident and comfortable enough that if it happens, we can reduce response time and reduce the chance of anybody getting hurt," Reynolds said. "That’s about all we can do."

