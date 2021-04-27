Incoming Indiana University president upbeat about local campus' prospects

IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama, who arrived last August, said 80% of the school’s first-year and 70% of its second-year students will be returning.

“We are retaining students ... to completion on time,” Iwama said.

What they have to work on is reversing a decline in overall enrollment, which he said is being felt by schools across the country.

“We are working together with area high schools to get at the root of the problem, which is pandemic-related ... students delaying college," he said.

IUN had an enrollment of 3,747 students in 2018. It is the most diverse IU campus with about 48% of its enrollment made up of African-American, Hispanic, Asian and Native American students.

Whitten said she is surrounding herself with strong leaders, and identifying the school’s strong points and its needs.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees named Whitten as IUN’s 19th president earlier this month.

She said she is happy to be named the first female president.

“Coming out of college you didn’t see many women in these positions,” she said.