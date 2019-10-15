INDIANAPOLIS — Gubernatorial candidate Josh Owens wants to ensure a $50,000 minimum salary for all public school teachers, create a $2 billion public education endowment and put an end to Indiana's voucher program.
He says he can do it all without displacing students or increasing taxes.
The proposals come as a part of the Democratic candidate's Indiana education plan, first outlined last week on Owens' website.
"It is not enough to put more money into our public education system," Owens said in a campaign news release. "We must also be intentional about where the money is going."
Owens, CEO of online retail strategy company SupplyKick, announced his candidacy for governor last month. The Indianapolis tech executive joins Democrats state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, and former state health commissioner Dr. Woody Myers, who will look to unseat Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2020.
In phasing out Indiana's voucher program, which directs public funds toward student scholarships for private school attendance, Owens' plan estimates a $160 million estimated return of investment in public education.
Students already enrolled in the state's voucher program and their siblings would be allowed to continue receiving voucher support through the candidate's proposed multi-year phase out period.
Though, a complete end to the Indiana Choice Scholarship program, supported by some legislators and private school educators, is unlikely to gain the approval of the state's Republican-controlled legislature. More than 36,000 Hoosier students in 329 participating schools were enrolled in the state's voucher program last year, according to Indiana Department of Education data.
Owens also proposes to support placing a $300 million cap on the state's rainy day fund, directing excess state surplus into a public education endowment to be used for teachers and classroom expenses. The candidate will back legislation allowing for regular investment in the proposed endowment, which Owens expects will allow for $120 million new investment in public education annually.
The state's reserve balance currently sits at more than $2 billion — money many educators argued last spring should have been directed toward increased teacher salary.
On salary, Owens proposes to create a minimum $50,000 compensation package for public school teachers with required cost of living increases directed to all teachers based on the prior year's inflation rate.
The candidate is also in favor of providing a dollar-for-dollar tax credit to offset textbook fees for public school students, would look to repeal the state law allowing the lease or sale of public school property to charter schools for $1 and supports school funding based on monthly student enrollment data rather than the state's current system funding based on biannual enrollment counts.
"Our investment in public schools must be as big, as bold and as inclusive as the future we hope to achieve in our state," Owens said in a campaign news release. "We must commit ourselves fully to ongoing investment well into our future."