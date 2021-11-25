Indiana attorney general expands advice for parents looking to confront school leaders

Polarizing topics

They include: Critical Race Theory, Critical Theory, Critical Gender Theory, "Teaching for Tolerance," "Learning for Justice" and gender fluidity.

Rokita acknowledges none of these topics are aligned to Indiana's educational standards, nor are they explicitly being taught in Indiana schools.

Yet, Rokita also observes that, unlike other states, Hoosier lawmakers have not taken steps to prohibit instruction on these topics in Indiana classrooms, and he reminds parents they have a right to petition the Republican-controlled General Assembly to take such action.

In the meantime, Rokita's guide advises parents how to opt their children out of some types of classroom instruction, how to access school curriculum materials, how to file a curriculum complaint, and even how to run for their local school board — along with an advisory to contact their local state legislators if they want school board candidates to run under political party labels.

"Accountability in our schools requires each parent to examine what content is being presented to children in the classroom and what elected officials and school administrators are doing to maintain the best interests of our children," Rokita said.