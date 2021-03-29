 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana beefing up civics education for middle school students
urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana beefing up civics education for middle school students

{{featured_button_text}}
Voting stock

The General Assembly recently agreed to beef up civics education in Indiana by requiring every public, charter and state-accredited private school student in the state to complete a one semester civics course in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The operations of democratic government and the founding principles of the United States are set to become a cornerstone of the middle school curriculum in Indiana.

The General Assembly recently agreed to send House Enrolled Act 1384 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

It requires every public, charter and state-accredited private school student in Indiana to complete a one semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

The State Board of Education, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Education and the 15-member Indiana Civic Education Task Force created by the measure, is charged with establishing state standards for civics education by July 1, 2022.

The civics education requirement then would apply to students who begin sixth grade during the 2023-24 school year.

State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, a former school teacher, principal and superintendent, said the current Indiana educational standards incorporate civics haphazardly into the social studies curriculum for grades six though eight.

“Recent times and events have shaken and tested our democratic standards and practices, and it is our duty to work hard to keep and reinforce our democratic principles and to train our students to understand and embrace our form of government,” Cook said.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts