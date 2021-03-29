Indiana beefing up civics education for middle school students

The operations of democratic government and the founding principles of the United States are set to become a cornerstone of the middle school curriculum in Indiana.

The General Assembly recently agreed to send House Enrolled Act 1384 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

It requires every public, charter and state-accredited private school student in Indiana to complete a one semester course in civics education in either sixth, seventh or eighth grade.

The State Board of Education, in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Education and the 15-member Indiana Civic Education Task Force created by the measure, is charged with establishing state standards for civics education by July 1, 2022.

The civics education requirement then would apply to students who begin sixth grade during the 2023-24 school year.

State Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, a former school teacher, principal and superintendent, said the current Indiana educational standards incorporate civics haphazardly into the social studies curriculum for grades six though eight.