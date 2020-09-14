Indiana Call and Learn hotline to continue remote homework help this fall

Indiana's retired teachers will be on call — literally — to help Hoosier students with homework challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers from the Indiana Retired Teachers Association will continue their Call and Learn homework hotline started at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Retired teachers from the American Federation of Teachers - Indiana and the Indiana State Teachers Association will offer one-on-one homework help in a toll-free hotline open from noon to 4 p.m. Central time Tuesday through Friday.
The hotline — available by calling 877-40-STUDY or 877-407-8839 — returns Sept. 15.
General education elementary teachers will assist elementary students with questions. Educators with expertise in math, science, language arts and social studies will be available to students in middle and high school, according to an IRTA news release.
The program protects anonymity, according to the release, and calls will be recorded to protect both students and educators.
The Call and Learn service was created as a resource to fill connectivity gaps after schools across Indiana closed buildings last March due to the pandemic.
Over 60% of Indiana's more than 1 million students experienced limited or no access to online learning, according to the release, prompting volunteers to develop a telephonic resource for students.
The Call and Learn service helped more than 1,000 students and provided approximately 3,500 hours of assistance after buildings closed last March.
Volunteers of the Call and Learn service work from home, adhering to social distancing guidelines.
"Teachers never stop being teachers, and in an ordinary year, our members volunteer more than a million hours for educational causes," IRTA Executive Director Trish Whitcomb said in the release. "This project is exceptional. Not only are we able to help our students learning in this different environment, but it is also a way for our retired members to stay connected to our communities while they shelter at home as well."
Retired Indiana educators interested in volunteering with Indiana's Call and Learn hotline can contact IRTA at teacherhelp@retiredteachers.org or by calling 888-454-9333.
