Indiana colleges, universities act to prevent coronavirus spread through online classes, suspended travel

Colleges and universities across the state are taking action to prevent the spread of coronavirus as students return from spring break.
The University of Notre Dame became the third major Indiana university on Wednesday to suspend in-person class meetings this month after Indiana University and Purdue University West Lafayette announced similar precautionary measures Tuesday.
Notre Dame will offer virtual instruction classes from March 23 to at least April 13. No classes in any form — in-person or online — will take place the week of March 15 to allow instructors time to prepare for virtual learning.
The university is encouraging students who are home now for the university’s March 7 to 15 spring break to stay home. Beginning at noon March 17, Notre Dame residence halls will be open only to students who receive approval to remain on campus, according to a university statement.
Purdue University Northwest also announced plans on Wednesday to cancel in-person class meetings through April 5.
Following spring break, students enrolled at the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses will engage in online or “alternate delivery” instruction from March 24 to April 4. All summer study abroad trips at PNW and Purdue West Lafayette have been canceled.
Ball State University announced late in the day Wednesday it would cancel all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester beginning March 16, with virtual instruction and "alternative learning options" taking the place of face-to-face class time.
Additionally, Ball State is suspending all university sponsored and funded events between March 16 and April 30.
Ball State students returned from spring break this week.
On Thursday, Valparaiso University announced online learning plans similar to other universities across the state.
VU instruction will be delivered remotely from March 16 to April 12, according to a university statement. Study abroad programs have been suspended and gatherings larger than 100 persons will not be allowed for the foreseeable future.
Ball State, Notre Dame, Purdue West Lafayette and all IU and Ivy Tech Community College locations statewide are suspending institution-sponsored international travel in the near future. Many are discouraging personal international travel as well.
Large gatherings are being postponed or discouraged across the state.
A dozen total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide as of Thursday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. A total of 64 tests have been administered across the state with positive results reported in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Noble and St. Joseph counties.
No presumptive positive cases have been reported on an Indiana college campus, though two IU students are remaining in their home cities and have not returned to an IU campus after returning from a country given a travel notice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Calumet College of St. Joseph and Ivy Tech campuses statewide intend to continue offering in-person classes as usual.
Calumet College students returned from spring break this week. Ivy Tech students systemwide are on break this week.
Potential returns to face-to-face learning on some campuses coming shortly before finals week has led some students to ask if university commencements will continue as planned. So far, no universities have called off their regularly scheduled graduation plans.
All are encouraging the community to take steps to prevent any possible spread of the virus, including by avoiding travel, staying home if showing symptoms and hand-washing regularly.
For more information on COVID-19 related travel restrictions and health safety tips, see www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.