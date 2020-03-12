Indiana colleges, universities act to prevent coronavirus spread through online classes, suspended travel

Colleges and universities across the state are taking action to prevent the spread of coronavirus as students return from spring break.

The University of Notre Dame became the third major Indiana university on Wednesday to suspend in-person class meetings this month after Indiana University and Purdue University West Lafayette announced similar precautionary measures Tuesday.

Notre Dame will offer virtual instruction classes from March 23 to at least April 13. No classes in any form — in-person or online — will take place the week of March 15 to allow instructors time to prepare for virtual learning.

The university is encouraging students who are home now for the university’s March 7 to 15 spring break to stay home. Beginning at noon March 17, Notre Dame residence halls will be open only to students who receive approval to remain on campus, according to a university statement.

Purdue University Northwest also announced plans on Wednesday to cancel in-person class meetings through April 5.

Following spring break, students enrolled at the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses will engage in online or “alternate delivery” instruction from March 24 to April 4. All summer study abroad trips at PNW and Purdue West Lafayette have been canceled.