Indiana Commission for Higher Education awards four Region organizations with grants

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded four Region organizations with the 2022 School and Community Partnership Grant.

The grant is designed to bring together K-12 schools, colleges, employers and community partners to implement supportive efforts for students to complete education and training beyond high school.

Griffith High School, Scott Middle School, the School City of Whiting and Indiana University Northwest were Region recipients. There were 21 organizations that received the grant, with the total amount awarded $162,680.

Grant recipients will implement their suggested programs and events this summer. IU Northwest will use its funds to host a #M.O.N.E.Y. planning workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 for current Indiana 21st Century Scholars and their parents.

The grant is designed to support collaborative efforts focused on three main priorities: completion of the 21st Century Scholars’ Scholar Success Program and maintenance of academic eligibility with at least a 2.5 GPA; family engagement programming focused on college and career readiness; and pre-college and postsecondary professional development focused on Indiana’s college achievement gap.

The funding is made possible through Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.

