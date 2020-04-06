Indiana Department of Education, PBS teaming up to offer remote learning resources

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is bringing new resources for remote learning into students' homes through a new Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations partnership.
The PBS LearningMedia program will offer free, online education resources aligned to Indiana standards as students complete the rest of the school year in home isolation in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order last week extending statewide school building closures through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Educators will be responsible for creating continuous learning plans ensuring students still receive instruction during their time away from physical school buildings.
UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation
"Providing our students with access to high-quality and evidence-based materials is critical during this extended time of out-of-school learning," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in an IDOE news release. "I am grateful for IPBS and their local television affiliates for partnering with us to create engaging educational experiences for Indiana's children."
The IPBS resources were developed with educators' input and feature grab-and-go activities, lesson plans and support materials drawing from programs like the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, the WORLD Channel, NOVA and Into the Outdoors.
All eight Indiana PBS networks, including Lakeshore Public Media, are sharing broadcasting schedules with corresponding subject matter paired with additional information including learning objectives and subject-matter appropriateness.
IPBS Executive Director Mark Newman said the partnership can serve as a resource of families across the state, including many who do not have computer access at home.
"Our goal was to package easy to use materials that combined the best of PBS educational TV programming and learning resources," Newman said in the IDOE news release. "We knew it would need to be accessible for a broad range of learners across Indiana, from the youngest child to the graduating senior. We also knew it needed to include easy-to-use parent guidance and coaching for teachers."
For more information on PBS Learning Media and to view a schedule of upcoming Lakeshore Public Media educational broadcasts, see www.pbslearningmedia.org and www.doe.in.gov/elearning/2020-covid-19-remote-learning.
