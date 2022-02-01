Indiana Department of Education releases statewide COVID-19 relief funding dashboard

The dashboard reflects COVID-19 federal relief grant fund reimbursements as part of schools’ spending plans.
“Empowered by historic levels of state and federal education funding, schools have an unparalleled opportunity to improve students’ educational outcomes with these dollars,” Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a news release. “To most impactfully invest these funds, we must focus on accelerating student learning, supporting educators, promoting sustainable innovation, and updating technology and other infrastructure. We continue to support Indiana’s local schools to ensure this funding is ultimately driving improvements and progress that positively impacts students.”
The dashboard includes school grant allocations and reimbursements from three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, as well as competitive grants awarded to schools from federal Governor’s Emergency Education funding.
The dashboard can be sorted by county, fund and individual school corporation.
ESSER funding is allocated to districts based on the federal Title I formula. Reimbursements are made to local districts when they spend funds on approved expenses as part of their plans.
In Indiana, $2.8 billion in federal funding has been allocated to school districts. More than $550 million has been reimbursed. School corporations have through September 2022 to encumber the first round of ESSER funding. They have through September 2023 and 2024 for the second and third rounds.
Take a look at Northwest Indiana Schools ESSER funding as of Jan. 31, 2022.
Lake County
Gary Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $72,743,008
Reimbursed: $9,221,312
Percent remaining: 87.3%
School City of Hammond:
Allocated: $64,164,529
Reimbursed: $10,552,215
Percent remaining: 83.6%
School City of East Chicago:
Allocated: $43,522,157
Reimbursed: $6,889,784
Percent remaining: 84.2%
Gary Lighthouse Charter School:
Allocated: $23,826,515
Reimbursed: $1,897,491
Percent remaining: 92%
Merrillville Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $20,291,456
Reimbursed: $3,341,010
Percent remaining: 83.5%
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy:
Allocated: $18,979,529
Reimbursed: $1,622,141
Percent remaining: 91.5%
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools:
Allocated: $14,134,178
Reimbursed: $0
Percent remaining: 100%
Aspire Charter Academy:
Allocated: $13,362,162
Reimbursed: $705,602
Percent remaining: 94.7%
Charter School of the Dunes:
Allocated: $10,039,623
Reimbursed: $629,414
Percent remaining: 93.7%
Lake Central School Corp.:
Allocated: $9,032,494
Reimbursed: $0
Percent remaining: 100%
School City of Hobart:
Allocated: $8,378,981
Reimbursed: $2,022,443
Percent remaining: 75.9%
River Forest Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $7,136,978
Reimbursed: $194,089
Percent remaining: 97.3%
East Chicago Lighthouse Charter:
Allocated: $7,023,445
Reimbursed: $397,804
Percent remaining: 94.3%
Crown Point Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $6,108,321
Reimbursed: $1,740,779
Percent remaining: 71.5%
Steel City Academy:
Allocated: $5,832,417
Reimbursed: $998,564
Percent remaining: 82.9%
Lake Station Community Schools:
Allocated: $5,530,264
Reimbursed: $688,622
Percent remaining: 87.5%
East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy:
Allocated: $5,432,656
Reimbursed: $990,971
Percent remaining: 81.8%
Griffith Public Schools:
Allocated: $5,416,331
Reimbursed: $506,604
Percent remaining: 90.6%
School Town of Highland:
Allocated: $3,987,352
Reimbursed: $1,883,418
Percent remaining: 52.8%
Tri-Creek School Corp.:
Allocated: $3,689,775
Reimbursed: $0
Percent remaining: 100%
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology:
Allocated: $3,408,446
Reimbursed: $321,049
Percent remaining: 90.6%
School Town of Munster:
Allocated: $3,095,952
Reimbursed: $636,302
Percent remaining: 79.4%
School City of Whiting:
Allocated: $2,537,626
Reimbursed: $733,227
Percent remaining: 71.1%
Hanover Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $1,696,080
Reimbursed: $0
Percent remaining: 100%
Higher Institute of Arts and Technology:
Allocated: $1,639,424
Reimbursed: $207,790
Percent remaining: 87.3
Porter County
Portage Township Schools:
Allocated: $17,582,739
Reimbursed: $4,470,678
Percent remaining: 74.6%
Valparaiso Community Schools:
Allocated: $6,957,503
Reimbursed: $1,034,289
Percent remaining: 85.1%
Duneland School Corp.:
Allocated: $5,904,677
Reimbursed: $716,600
Percent remaining: 87.9%
East Porter County School Corp.:
Allocated: $2,295,026
Reimbursed: $368,834
Percent remaining: 83.9%
MSD of Boone Township:
Allocated: $1,308,725
Reimbursed: $245,944
Percent remaining: 81.2%
Porter Township School Corp.:
Allocated: $1,185,907
Reimbursed: $267,877
Percent remaining: 77.4%
Union Township School Corp.:
Allocated: $1,117,701
Reimbursed: $85,519
Percent remaining: 92.3%
Discovery Charter School:
Allocated: $547,149
Reimbursed: $201,999
Percent remaining: 63.1%
Neighbors’ New Vistas High School:
Allocated: $482,201
Reimbursed: $217,614
Percent remaining: 54.9%
LaPorte County
Michigan City Area Schools:
Allocated: $33,406,385
Reimbursed: $5,881,522
Percent remaining: 82.4%
LaPorte Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $13,986,754
Reimbursed: $1,751,424
Percent remaining: 87.5%
New Prairie United School Corp.:
Allocated: $4,771,168
Reimbursed: $850,725
Percent remaining: 82.2%
MSD of New Durham Township:
Allocated: $1,325,317
Reimbursed: $397,114
Percent remaining: 70%
South Central Community School Corp.:
Allocated: $831,435
Reimbursed: $118,222
Percent remaining: 85.8%
Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp.:
Allocated: $652,999
Reimbursed: $59,482
Percent remaining: 90.9%
Renaissance Academy:
Allocated: $401,290
Reimbursed: $38,273
Percent remaining: 90.5%
The bill passed the House Jan. 26 66-37. The bill now faces the Senate, which previously killed a similar bill that required teachers to present impartial lessons, even when discussing topics like Nazism.