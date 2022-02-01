 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana Department of Education releases statewide COVID-19 relief funding dashboard

Indiana Department of Education released a COVID-19 relief funds dashboard Monday. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The Indiana Department of Education launched a statewide COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard Monday.

The dashboard reflects COVID-19 federal relief grant fund reimbursements as part of schools’ spending plans. 

“Empowered by historic levels of state and federal education funding, schools have an unparalleled opportunity to improve students’ educational outcomes with these dollars,” Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a news release. “To most impactfully invest these funds, we must focus on accelerating student learning, supporting educators, promoting sustainable innovation, and updating technology and other infrastructure. We continue to support Indiana’s local schools to ensure this funding is ultimately driving improvements and progress that positively impacts students.” 

Allison Paul, interim CEO and Chief Nursing Officer for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, speaks about the situation for Illinois hospitals being overwhelmed by the latest COVID-19 surge. She said nurses are exhausted. "Our nurses have experienced genuine trauma from which they are trying to heal, but we are preparing for another battle again," she said.

The dashboard includes school grant allocations and reimbursements from three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, as well as competitive grants awarded to schools from federal Governor’s Emergency Education funding.

The dashboard can be sorted by county, fund and individual school corporation. 

ESSER funding is allocated to districts based on the federal Title I formula. Reimbursements are made to local districts when they spend funds on approved expenses as part of their plans. 

In Indiana, $2.8 billion in federal funding has been allocated to school districts. More than $550 million has been reimbursed. School corporations have through September 2022 to encumber the first round of ESSER funding. They have through September 2023 and 2024 for the second and third rounds. 

Take a look at Northwest Indiana Schools ESSER funding as of Jan. 31, 2022.

Lake County

Gary Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $72,743,008
  • Reimbursed: $9,221,312
  • Percent remaining: 87.3%

School City of Hammond:

  • Allocated: $64,164,529
  • Reimbursed: $10,552,215
  • Percent remaining: 83.6%

School City of East Chicago:

  • Allocated: $43,522,157
  • Reimbursed: $6,889,784
  • Percent remaining: 84.2%

Gary Lighthouse Charter School:

  • Allocated: $23,826,515
  • Reimbursed: $1,897,491
  • Percent remaining: 92%

Merrillville Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $20,291,456
  • Reimbursed: $3,341,010
  • Percent remaining: 83.5%

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy:

  • Allocated: $18,979,529
  • Reimbursed: $1,622,141
  • Percent remaining: 91.5%

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools:

  • Allocated: $14,134,178
  • Reimbursed: $0
  • Percent remaining: 100%

Aspire Charter Academy:

  • Allocated: $13,362,162
  • Reimbursed: $705,602
  • Percent remaining: 94.7%

Charter School of the Dunes:

  • Allocated: $10,039,623
  • Reimbursed: $629,414
  • Percent remaining: 93.7%

Lake Central School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $9,032,494
  • Reimbursed: $0
  • Percent remaining: 100%

School City of Hobart:

  • Allocated: $8,378,981
  • Reimbursed: $2,022,443
  • Percent remaining: 75.9%

River Forest Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $7,136,978
  • Reimbursed: $194,089
  • Percent remaining: 97.3%

East Chicago Lighthouse Charter:

  • Allocated: $7,023,445
  • Reimbursed: $397,804
  • Percent remaining: 94.3%

Crown Point Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $6,108,321
  • Reimbursed: $1,740,779
  • Percent remaining: 71.5%

Steel City Academy:

  • Allocated: $5,832,417
  • Reimbursed: $998,564
  • Percent remaining: 82.9%

Lake Station Community Schools:

  • Allocated: $5,530,264
  • Reimbursed: $688,622
  • Percent remaining: 87.5%

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy:

  • Allocated: $5,432,656
  • Reimbursed: $990,971
  • Percent remaining: 81.8%

Griffith Public Schools:

  • Allocated: $5,416,331
  • Reimbursed: $506,604
  • Percent remaining: 90.6%

School Town of Highland:

  • Allocated: $3,987,352
  • Reimbursed: $1,883,418
  • Percent remaining: 52.8%

Tri-Creek School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $3,689,775
  • Reimbursed: $0
  • Percent remaining: 100%

Hammond Academy of Science and Technology:

  • Allocated: $3,408,446
  • Reimbursed: $321,049
  • Percent remaining: 90.6%

School Town of Munster:

  • Allocated: $3,095,952
  • Reimbursed: $636,302
  • Percent remaining: 79.4%

School City of Whiting:

  • Allocated: $2,537,626
  • Reimbursed: $733,227
  • Percent remaining: 71.1%

Hanover Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $1,696,080
  • Reimbursed: $0
  • Percent remaining: 100%

Higher Institute of Arts and Technology:

  • Allocated: $1,639,424
  • Reimbursed: $207,790
  • Percent remaining: 87.3

Porter County

Portage Township Schools:

  • Allocated: $17,582,739
  • Reimbursed: $4,470,678
  • Percent remaining: 74.6%

Valparaiso Community Schools:

  • Allocated: $6,957,503
  • Reimbursed: $1,034,289
  • Percent remaining: 85.1%

Duneland School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $5,904,677
  • Reimbursed: $716,600
  • Percent remaining: 87.9%

East Porter County School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $2,295,026
  • Reimbursed: $368,834
  • Percent remaining: 83.9%

MSD of Boone Township:

  • Allocated: $1,308,725
  • Reimbursed: $245,944
  • Percent remaining: 81.2%

Porter Township School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $1,185,907
  • Reimbursed: $267,877
  • Percent remaining: 77.4%

Union Township School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $1,117,701
  • Reimbursed: $85,519
  • Percent remaining: 92.3%

Discovery Charter School:

  • Allocated: $547,149
  • Reimbursed: $201,999
  • Percent remaining: 63.1%

Neighbors’ New Vistas High School:

  • Allocated: $482,201
  • Reimbursed: $217,614
  • Percent remaining: 54.9%

LaPorte County

Michigan City Area Schools:

  • Allocated: $33,406,385
  • Reimbursed: $5,881,522
  • Percent remaining: 82.4%

LaPorte Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $13,986,754
  • Reimbursed: $1,751,424
  • Percent remaining: 87.5%

New Prairie United School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $4,771,168
  • Reimbursed: $850,725
  • Percent remaining: 82.2%

MSD of New Durham Township:

  • Allocated: $1,325,317
  • Reimbursed: $397,114
  • Percent remaining: 70%

South Central Community School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $831,435
  • Reimbursed: $118,222
  • Percent remaining: 85.8%

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp.:

  • Allocated: $652,999
  • Reimbursed: $59,482
  • Percent remaining: 90.9%

Renaissance Academy:

  • Allocated: $401,290
  • Reimbursed: $38,273
  • Percent remaining: 90.5%

