Indiana Department of Education releases statewide COVID-19 relief funding dashboard

The Indiana Department of Education launched a statewide COVID-19 relief school spending dashboard Monday.

The dashboard reflects COVID-19 federal relief grant fund reimbursements as part of schools’ spending plans.

“Empowered by historic levels of state and federal education funding, schools have an unparalleled opportunity to improve students’ educational outcomes with these dollars,” Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a news release. “To most impactfully invest these funds, we must focus on accelerating student learning, supporting educators, promoting sustainable innovation, and updating technology and other infrastructure. We continue to support Indiana’s local schools to ensure this funding is ultimately driving improvements and progress that positively impacts students.”

The dashboard includes school grant allocations and reimbursements from three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, as well as competitive grants awarded to schools from federal Governor’s Emergency Education funding.

The dashboard can be sorted by county, fund and individual school corporation.

ESSER funding is allocated to districts based on the federal Title I formula. Reimbursements are made to local districts when they spend funds on approved expenses as part of their plans.

In Indiana, $2.8 billion in federal funding has been allocated to school districts. More than $550 million has been reimbursed. School corporations have through September 2022 to encumber the first round of ESSER funding. They have through September 2023 and 2024 for the second and third rounds.

Take a look at Northwest Indiana Schools ESSER funding as of Jan. 31, 2022.

Lake County

Gary Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $72,743,008

Reimbursed: $9,221,312

Percent remaining: 87.3%

School City of Hammond:

Allocated: $64,164,529

Reimbursed: $10,552,215

Percent remaining: 83.6%

School City of East Chicago:

Allocated: $43,522,157

Reimbursed: $6,889,784

Percent remaining: 84.2%

Gary Lighthouse Charter School:

Allocated: $23,826,515

Reimbursed: $1,897,491

Percent remaining: 92%

Merrillville Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $20,291,456

Reimbursed: $3,341,010

Percent remaining: 83.5%

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy:

Allocated: $18,979,529

Reimbursed: $1,622,141

Percent remaining: 91.5%

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools:

Allocated: $14,134,178

Reimbursed: $0

Percent remaining: 100%

Aspire Charter Academy:

Allocated: $13,362,162

Reimbursed: $705,602

Percent remaining: 94.7%

Charter School of the Dunes:

Allocated: $10,039,623

Reimbursed: $629,414

Percent remaining: 93.7%

Lake Central School Corp.:

Allocated: $9,032,494

Reimbursed: $0

Percent remaining: 100%

School City of Hobart:

Allocated: $8,378,981

Reimbursed: $2,022,443

Percent remaining: 75.9%

River Forest Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $7,136,978

Reimbursed: $194,089

Percent remaining: 97.3%

East Chicago Lighthouse Charter:

Allocated: $7,023,445

Reimbursed: $397,804

Percent remaining: 94.3%

Crown Point Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $6,108,321

Reimbursed: $1,740,779

Percent remaining: 71.5%

Steel City Academy:

Allocated: $5,832,417

Reimbursed: $998,564

Percent remaining: 82.9%

Lake Station Community Schools:

Allocated: $5,530,264

Reimbursed: $688,622

Percent remaining: 87.5%

East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy:

Allocated: $5,432,656

Reimbursed: $990,971

Percent remaining: 81.8%

Griffith Public Schools:

Allocated: $5,416,331

Reimbursed: $506,604

Percent remaining: 90.6%

School Town of Highland:

Allocated: $3,987,352

Reimbursed: $1,883,418

Percent remaining: 52.8%

Tri-Creek School Corp.:

Allocated: $3,689,775

Reimbursed: $0

Percent remaining: 100%

Hammond Academy of Science and Technology:

Allocated: $3,408,446

Reimbursed: $321,049

Percent remaining: 90.6%

School Town of Munster:

Allocated: $3,095,952

Reimbursed: $636,302

Percent remaining: 79.4%

School City of Whiting:

Allocated: $2,537,626

Reimbursed: $733,227

Percent remaining: 71.1%

Hanover Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $1,696,080

Reimbursed: $0

Percent remaining: 100%

Higher Institute of Arts and Technology:

Allocated: $1,639,424

Reimbursed: $207,790

Percent remaining: 87.3

Porter County

Portage Township Schools:

Allocated: $17,582,739

Reimbursed: $4,470,678

Percent remaining: 74.6%

Valparaiso Community Schools:

Allocated: $6,957,503

Reimbursed: $1,034,289

Percent remaining: 85.1%

Duneland School Corp.:

Allocated: $5,904,677

Reimbursed: $716,600

Percent remaining: 87.9%

East Porter County School Corp.:

Allocated: $2,295,026

Reimbursed: $368,834

Percent remaining: 83.9%

MSD of Boone Township:

Allocated: $1,308,725

Reimbursed: $245,944

Percent remaining: 81.2%

Porter Township School Corp.:

Allocated: $1,185,907

Reimbursed: $267,877

Percent remaining: 77.4%

Union Township School Corp.:

Allocated: $1,117,701

Reimbursed: $85,519

Percent remaining: 92.3%

Discovery Charter School:

Allocated: $547,149

Reimbursed: $201,999

Percent remaining: 63.1%

Neighbors’ New Vistas High School:

Allocated: $482,201

Reimbursed: $217,614

Percent remaining: 54.9%

LaPorte County

Michigan City Area Schools:

Allocated: $33,406,385

Reimbursed: $5,881,522

Percent remaining: 82.4%

LaPorte Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $13,986,754

Reimbursed: $1,751,424

Percent remaining: 87.5%

New Prairie United School Corp.:

Allocated: $4,771,168

Reimbursed: $850,725

Percent remaining: 82.2%

MSD of New Durham Township:

Allocated: $1,325,317

Reimbursed: $397,114

Percent remaining: 70%

South Central Community School Corp.:

Allocated: $831,435

Reimbursed: $118,222

Percent remaining: 85.8%

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp.:

Allocated: $652,999

Reimbursed: $59,482

Percent remaining: 90.9%

Renaissance Academy:

Allocated: $401,290

Reimbursed: $38,273

Percent remaining: 90.5%

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.