 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Indiana Department of Education to provide STEM, reading coaching in fall

  • 0
Frank H. Hammond playground

Frank H. Hammond Elementary is one of the schools receiving instructional coaching in the fall. 

The Indiana Department of Education is partnering with 69 schools across the state to launch programs in the fall that will provide coaching to teachers in reading or science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects. 

Of those schools, several are located in the region. 

“We know the ability to read and engage in STEM content are leading indicators of student success in life after high school,” Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said in a news release. “Knowing that our educators are on the front lines of this important work, we must lean-in and offer our educators additional support and training so they can provide the very best research-based instruction to our students. This opportunity will have a lasting impact on student outcomes for a diverse group of school partners throughout Indiana.”

People are also reading…

During the 2020,21 school year, IREAD3 results indicated nearly one in five students in Indiana were not proficient in reading. Reading coaches will support kindergarten through second grade teachers in research based instruction rooted in the science of reading. 

Region schools participating in reading instructional coaching include: 

  • Benjamin Harrison Elementary School, School City of East Chicago

  • Beveridge Elementary School, Gary Community School Corp.

  • Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School, Gary Community School Corp.

  • Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, Gary Community School Corp.  

  • Ernest R. Elliot Elementary School, School Town of Munster

  • Frank H. Hammond Elementary School, School Town of Munster

  • James B. Eads Elementary School, School Town of Munster

  • Henry S. Evans Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corp.

  • John I. Meister Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corp.

  • Veterans Elementary School, School City of Hobart 

  • Charter School of the Dunes 

Indiana’s COVID,19 Academic Impact Study last year also showed that students in elementary and middle schools experienced a significant academic impact in mathematics. Fourth through eighth grade teachers will receive instructional coaching to encourage inquiry and problem-based learning, engineering design and modeling in mathematics and science. 

Region schools participating in STEM instructional coaching include:

  • Bailly STEM Academy, Gary Community School Corp. 

  • Gary Middle School, Gary Community School Corp. 

  • Joseph Block Middle School, School City of East Chicago

Some participating schools were identified as high need and were invited to participate based on historical ILEARN assessment scores and student population data, while other schools opted into the initiative. 

IDOE is also covering the costs of curricular materials, assessment resources, training for coaches and ongoing program support. 

The University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) will administer this initiative alongside IDOE and participating schools. All coaches have strong backgrounds in reading or STEM instruction and will also participate in a CELL training program this summer. 

Additional schools will be able to participate in the initiative during the 2023-24 school year. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after protests over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts