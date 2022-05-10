Indiana Department of Education to provide STEM, reading coaching in fall

The Indiana Department of Education is partnering with 69 schools across the state to launch programs in the fall that will provide coaching to teachers in reading or science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects.

Of those schools, several are located in the region.

“We know the ability to read and engage in STEM content are leading indicators of student success in life after high school,” Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said in a news release. “Knowing that our educators are on the front lines of this important work, we must lean-in and offer our educators additional support and training so they can provide the very best research-based instruction to our students. This opportunity will have a lasting impact on student outcomes for a diverse group of school partners throughout Indiana.”

During the 2020,21 school year, IREAD3 results indicated nearly one in five students in Indiana were not proficient in reading. Reading coaches will support kindergarten through second grade teachers in research based instruction rooted in the science of reading.

Region schools participating in reading instructional coaching include:

Benjamin Harrison Elementary School, School City of East Chicago

Beveridge Elementary School, Gary Community School Corp.

Daniel Hale Williams Elementary School, Gary Community School Corp.

Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, Gary Community School Corp.

Ernest R. Elliot Elementary School, School Town of Munster

Frank H. Hammond Elementary School, School Town of Munster

James B. Eads Elementary School, School Town of Munster

Henry S. Evans Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corp.

John I. Meister Elementary School, River Forest Community School Corp.

Veterans Elementary School, School City of Hobart

Charter School of the Dunes

Indiana’s COVID,19 Academic Impact Study last year also showed that students in elementary and middle schools experienced a significant academic impact in mathematics. Fourth through eighth grade teachers will receive instructional coaching to encourage inquiry and problem-based learning, engineering design and modeling in mathematics and science.

Region schools participating in STEM instructional coaching include:

Bailly STEM Academy, Gary Community School Corp.

Gary Middle School, Gary Community School Corp.

Joseph Block Middle School, School City of East Chicago

Some participating schools were identified as high need and were invited to participate based on historical ILEARN assessment scores and student population data, while other schools opted into the initiative.

IDOE is also covering the costs of curricular materials, assessment resources, training for coaches and ongoing program support.

The University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) will administer this initiative alongside IDOE and participating schools. All coaches have strong backgrounds in reading or STEM instruction and will also participate in a CELL training program this summer.

Additional schools will be able to participate in the initiative during the 2023-24 school year.

