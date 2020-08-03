Indiana dual credit teachers get more time to meet new credentialing standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosier educators teaching dual credit courses are getting additional time to comply with more stringent credentialing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Higher Learning Commission, the central U.S. accrediting agency that oversees high school courses awarding college credit, has extended the deadline for teachers of dual credit courses to meet the instructor requirements first issued by HLC in 2015.

As a result, dual credit educators now have until 2023 to satisfy the HLC mandate they hold a master's degree, with at least 18 credit hours in the subject they teach, as a condition of leading a dual credit course.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education requested the extension in May after COVID-19 shuttered all Indiana schools, forced Hoosier teachers to abandon their usual lesson plans, and made it more difficult for them to pursue their own advanced educations.

"This spring, Indiana’s dual credit educators shifted their focus to providing high-quality instruction online. This extension allows our educators and institutions more time to meet the requirements to ensure equitable dual credit opportunities provided by qualified instructors," said Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's higher education commissioner.