Indiana encourages schools to create coronavirus response plan

The Indiana Department of Education is advising schools to "plan and prepare" as concerns grow with the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

State health officials confirmed Indiana's first case of the virus Friday morning in an Indianapolis man who had recently traveled to Boston.

The IDOE, in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health, is issuing guidance to administrators and nurses this week encouraging school officials to encourage hand hygiene, monitor absenteeism and communicate regularly.

The department is advising that school officials keep up to date with signs and symptom of the virus as well as travel notices and advisories.

Administrators are encouraged also to connect with county health department officials, review cleaning plans with school custodial staffs and review hand washing and cough etiquette with students and their families.

Schools officials are being asked to monitor attendance and report any number of students absent at or above 20%, as required by state law.

Administrators also must contact their local health department if any student or staff member report a confirmed case of the virus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}