Indiana encourages schools to create coronavirus response plan

The Indiana Department of Education is advising schools to "plan and prepare" as concerns grow with the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
State health officials confirmed Indiana's first case of the virus Friday morning in an Indianapolis man who had recently traveled to Boston.
The IDOE, in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health, is issuing guidance to administrators and nurses this week encouraging school officials to encourage hand hygiene, monitor absenteeism and communicate regularly.
The department is advising that school officials keep up to date with signs and symptom of the virus as well as travel notices and advisories.
Administrators are encouraged also to connect with county health department officials, review cleaning plans with school custodial staffs and review hand washing and cough etiquette with students and their families.
Schools officials are being asked to monitor attendance and report any number of students absent at or above 20%, as required by state law.
Administrators also must contact their local health department if any student or staff member report a confirmed case of the virus.
While schools are not required to screen for COVID-19 specifically, the department is advising schools to prepare a plan to ensure that students or staff who become sick at school are kept separate from others in the school and sent home as soon as possible.
Several Northwest Indiana school districts have shared information with students and families regarding the virus.
All are encouraging students to stay home if showing symptoms of illness, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and continue watching for updates from district administration should the virus be located in the Region.
The School City of Hammond — Northwest Indiana's largest school district — plans to implement eLearning or makeup time to continue instruction should the virus be confirmed in Hammond schools.
More information about school response to the coronavirus is available on the IDOE website at doe.in.gov/safety/health.
