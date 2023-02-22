A Northwest Indiana lawmaker won unanimous House approval Wednesday for a plan to require all preschools and child care facilities across the state to test their water for potential lead contamination.

House Bill 1138 continues the efforts of Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, to require Indiana schools to identify and remediate any lead-tainted water sources accessible to children.

"The water these children drink today will impact them tomorrow, so testing what is consumed daily is an action we must take," Jackson said. "As a mother and state representative, it is my duty to protect young children who are going through their most crucial developmental stages in life."

Under her plan, every child care center, child care home and preschool would have to test its drinking water for lead at least once before Jan. 1, 2025.

If the test shows a lead level higher 15 parts per billion, then the person responsible for the facility or preschool would be obligated to reduce the lead concentration in the drinking water.

"Right now the presence of lead is uncertain. Buildings with older infrastructure are at a higher risk and newer buildings are not any safer," Jackson said. "Lead can come from anywhere, even through pipes down the street where water is being supplied. Simply put, no building is safe, and it is necessary to test all these facilities to find this hazard and have peace of mind."

According to the Indiana Department of Health, lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, issues with hearing and speech, impulsivity, nausea and other debilitating effects.

Jackson's proposal was approved 93-0. She's hopeful that the Senate will follow suit and promptly send the plan to Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

"We have the chance to find sources of lead and eliminate them before it creates lasting impacts. This bill has given the House peace of mind. Now it is time for the Senate to do the same," she said.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores