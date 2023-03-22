Jake West, his mother, Julie, and others inspired by him are continuing to make a difference for Indiana student-athletes, and students generally, nearly a decade after Jake died of sudden cardiac arrest during football practice at LaPorte High School.

Their latest effort focuses on ensuring automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are more readily available at games, practices and performances of school sports teams, marching bands and all other student extracurriculars involving physical activity.

"Losing a child is every parent’s nightmare. Jake would be 27 this year," said Julie West. "I know installing AEDs might not save every young athlete who suffers sudden cardiac arrest at school, but saving just one life — knowing that another family could be spared the pain we have endured — would make this fight worth it."

West testified Wednesday to the House Education Committee in favor of Senate Bill 369, also known as "Jake's Law," which would require coaches, band leaders and others in charge of student teams and activities to ensure an AED is accessible within three minutes at every practice, event or game.

The legislation also would obligate coaches and activity leaders to be trained in how to use an AED, and schools would have to develop venue-specific emergency action plans for sudden cardiac arrest showing the location of the nearest AED and instructions for its use.

Jake West was 17 when he collapsed and died Sept. 25, 2013, at Kiwanis Field. His mother said the people who administered first aid to Jake did the best they could with the resources they had, but the availability today of low-cost, portable AEDs means other students need not suffer the same fate.

"If we aren't prepared when we know what needs to be done, then we are to blame," West said. "I want to hear more stories of survival."

Laneia Strasser, of Rochester, shared her son's story of survival with the committee. She said Drew Strasser, now 19, experienced sudden cardiac arrest during high school tennis practice and recovered after a teammate and coach used a nearby AED to restart his heart.

She emphasized, however, that luck played a significant role in saving her child's life. The early morning practice was moved inside the school when the tennis court's lights wouldn't come on, putting her son just 10 feet away from an AED when it was needed most.

Tonya Aerts, a teacher at New Prairie High School in LaPorte County, said the legislation will eliminate the need — in an emergency — for someone to try to find an AED in a potentially locked school building by ensuring an AED always is nearby in a known location, along with people trained to use it.

"This bill will save countless lives and it is the first step toward creating truly safe schools in Indiana," Aerts said.

Thanks to Aerts, New Prairie is the first Project ADAM-certified heart safe school in Indiana with readily accessible AEDs and a practiced plan for responding to sudden cardiac arrest.

Aerts said she was inspired to act following the Jan. 23, 2017, sudden cardiac arrest death of 17-year-old Mark Mayfield following an intramural basketball game at the high school.

Approximately 2,000 people under age 25 die in the United States each year from sudden cardiac arrest, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It's the leading cause of death for young athletes in America.

John Doherty, a School Town of Munster board member and former athletic trainer, said that statistic spurred him years ago to persuade district leaders to install AEDs throughout school buildings in Munster.

He said data show 89% of young athletes are saved when an AED is on-site and used promptly, just as Damar Hamlin of the NFL's Buffalo Bills survived thanks to an AED after Hamlin collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest on national television during the Jan. 2, 2023, Monday Night Football game.

The legislation, which passed the Indiana Senate 49-0 last month, does not provide any money for schools to purchase the extra AEDs that would be required if the measure is enacted into law.

However, Aerts said she found the New Prairie community was more than willing to chip in at fundraisers to purchase AEDs after she explained their potential lifesaving benefits. Local hospitals or medical practices also might provide AEDs as part of their sponsorship of student athletics and activities.

The proposal next will be eligible March 29 for revision by the House Education Committee prior to a committee vote on whether to advance it to the full chamber for further action.

Ultimately, the plan must be approved with identical language by both the House and the Senate to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Two years ago, Holcomb approved House Enrolled Act 1040 (2021), another proposal championed by Julie West, requiring additional information about sudden cardiac arrest be provided to school employees and the parents of student-athletes, including how to obtain electrocardiogram testing.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, the sponsor of that measure and this year's proposal, said together they'll move the needle a little bit further in the effort to reduce the number of sudden cardiac arrest deaths among young people in Indiana.

Close This night, everyone is a Slicers fan LaPorte players, from left, Mike Ash, Drew Kessler, Noah Boardman and John Shuble bring the jersey of Jake West to the coin toss before the game against Merrillville. West, 17, died in September after collapsing at football practice. This night, everyone is a Slicers fan LaPorte head coach Bob Schellinger, along with players and the gathered crowd, observes a moment of silence for his player, Jake West, before the game against Merrillville. West, a junior, died during practice Wednesday night. Prep football, Andrean at Highland Andrean fans where orange as a tribute to Jake West, the fallen LaPorte High School football player who died this week. This night, everyone is a Slicers fan Merrillville senior cheerleader Yvonya Randle wears an orange arm band Friday night in honor of LaPorte player Jake West during a moment of silence before the Pirate's homecoming game against LaPorte. This night, everyone is a Slicers fan Merrillville players wore Jake West's No. 26 on helmet to honor the LaPorte player who died during a Slicer practice Wednesday in LaPorte. Prep football, River Forest at Wheeler River Forest's Luis Cordero has the number on the back of his helmet remembering Jake West of LaPorte during the game at Wheeler High School Friday night. The Wheeler Bearcats hosted the River Forest Ingots. Prep football, Michigan City at Lake Central Lake Central along with Michigan City players' helmets had a No. 26 attached Friday night in memory of Jake West, a LaPorte football player who died earlier this week. Lowell at Hobart, tribute to LaPorte's Jake West Hobart senior Layne Watts,left, ties an orange ribbon on the wrist of Autumn Beal prior to the Brickies' home game against Lowell on Friday. Many fans and players wore orange in honor of LaPorte's Jake West who died during practice earlier this week. Lowell at Hobart, tribute to LaPorte's Jake West Hobart players run onto the field wearing orange leggings prior to the start of their home game against Lowell on Friday. Players on both teams wore the socks in honor of LaPorte's Jake West who died during practice earlier this week. Prep football, Valparaiso at Crown Point Crown Point's Jonathan Imburgia takes a knee with teammates as they have a moment of silence for LaPorte football player Jake West, who passed away earlier in the week. Prep football, Michigan City at Lake Central Lake Central players hold hands in a moment of silence before the start of the Michigan City game Friday night for LaPorte football player Jake West who died earlier this week. Prep football, Chesterton at Portage Chesterton fans, donning orange in tribute of LaPorte football player Jake West who died Wednesday during football practice, cheer for their team on Friday during their game against Portage High School. Prep football, Chesterton at Portage Chesterton fans, donning orange in tribute of LaPorte football player Jake West who died Wednesday during football practice, cheer for their team on Friday during their game against Portage High School. Preps football, Boone Grove at Hammond The entire Boone Grove football team and the coaches wore an orange dot on their helmets Friday night to show their support for LaPorte football player Jake West. He died Wednesday night during football practice. Preps football, Boone Grove at Hammond The Boone Grove cheerleaders wore orange hair ribbons in as a sign of support for Jake West, the football player from LaPorte who died Wednesday during practice. This night, everyone is a Slicers fan Merrillville players shake hands with the LaPorte team before their game Friday night. This night, everyone is a Slicers fan Merrillville players observe a moment of silence on the field before the game against LaPorte Friday night. Hobart tribute to Jake West Hobart players run onto the field before last year's game with Lowell. Both teams wore orange socks in honor of LaPorte's Jake West. Tonight, the Brickies will face the Slicers in LaPorte's first home game on its new turf at a renovated Kiwanis Field. LaPorte football LaPorte players, from left, Mike Ash, Drew Kessler, Noah Boardman and John Shuble bring the jersey of Jake West to the coin toss before the game against Merrillville last season. Slicers coach Bob Schellinger said the team bonded and matured through the experience, carrying over their motto, 'Count on Me', to this season. Gallery: Jake West tribute Football players and fans from all over the region honored the memory of Jake West, the LaPorte football player who died during practice Wednesday night. 