INDIANAPOLIS — School accountability, professional growth requirements and response to the state's ILEARN exam top Superintendent Jennifer McCormick's priorities for the coming legislative session.
As support grows for statewide Red for Ed rallies next week, McCormick outlined the Indiana Department of Education's focus for the 2020 legislative session in a Thursday morning news release.
McCormick is looking to advance student learning, school improvement and operational effectiveness.
"Our 2020 legislative priorities build upon past successes with a focus on areas in which we can improve to better serve students and educators," McCormick said in the release.
The superintendent's priorities encourage lawmakers to support "hold harmless" legislation and a pause in school intervention timelines after a majority of students across the state tested below proficiency on Indiana's new standardized test affecting everything from school A-F grades to teacher evaluation.
McCormick is also urging legislators to support accountability reform addressing virtual school standards, charter schools' fiscal and academic responsibilities and the state's system of assigning A-F school grades.
Other priorities include a call to streamline statewide data collection, expand of opportunity for out-of-state licence holders and create more flexible career awareness requirements relating to teachers' professional growth points.
McCormick, as well as lobbyists from the Indiana State Teachers Association and the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, will discuss 2020 priorities at the Indiana Statehouse on Nov. 19, the state legislature's ceremonial Organization Day.
The 2020 session will be one of McCormick's last opportunities to set legislative priorities for the state's education department.
The superintendent, popular among educators, announced last year that she does not intend to run for re-election in 2020. The next person to fill McCormick's role will be appointed by the governor, or his successor.
"Our goal remains to create safe learning environments that academically prepare students for life beyond high school through providing educators the tools necessary to be successful in the classroom," McCormick said in the release. "This has been the department's focus since day one of my term. As Indiana's last elected state superintendent, I will continue to advocate in the best interest of kids."
More than 12,000 public education advocates across the state are expected to fill the Indiana capitol on Organization Day in a declared Red for Ed Day of Action.
ISTA reports more than 100 school districts have called off class Nov. 19 or plan to offer alternative learning days for teachers planning to rally in Indianapolis.
In Northwest Indiana, Michigan City Area Schools, M.S.D. of Boone Township and Portage Township Schools plan to close. The School City of East Chicago, the School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools will offer eLearning days.
