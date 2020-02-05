3 Indiana schools could have a shot at a new, $100,000 fitness center

Three Indiana elementary or middle schools could become the next recipient of a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and fitness entrepreneur Jake Steinfeld announced a new partnership this week to bring the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils' "DON'T QUIT!" campaign to Indiana.
The campaign has awarded fitness centers in 32 states across the country, according to a state news release, and is looking to bring its state-of-the-art facilities to Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma this year.
"Childhood obesity if a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood," said Steinfeld, who is chairman of the NFGFC. "I've declared war on this preventable disease and it's inspiring to see elected leaders like Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Indiana."
The NFGFC project seeks to reward schools using innovative methods to teacher students physical activity and wellness, according to the release.
The fitness centers will be funded through public-private partnerships with companies such as the Anthem Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company, Wheels Up and Nike, according to the news release, and will not rely on taxpayer or state funding. Equipment will be provided by TuffStuff Fitness International.
"We are determined to improve the health of Hoosiers and a great way to do this is to get our kids excited about fitness," Holcomb said in the release. "I am excited that Jake decided he wanted to bring the DON'T QUIT! Campaign to Indiana because it will empower more kids to develop healthy habits that they'll take with them throughout life."
The organization will accept school nominations through March 20. More information is available on the NFGFC website at www.natgovfit.org.