3 Indiana schools could have a shot at a new, $100,000 fitness center

Three Indiana elementary or middle schools could become the next recipient of a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and fitness entrepreneur Jake Steinfeld announced a new partnership this week to bring the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils' "DON'T QUIT!" campaign to Indiana.

The campaign has awarded fitness centers in 32 states across the country, according to a state news release, and is looking to bring its state-of-the-art facilities to Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma this year.

"Childhood obesity if a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood," said Steinfeld, who is chairman of the NFGFC. "I've declared war on this preventable disease and it's inspiring to see elected leaders like Gov. Eric Holcomb immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Indiana."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NFGFC project seeks to reward schools using innovative methods to teacher students physical activity and wellness, according to the release.