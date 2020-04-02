You are the owner of this article.
Indiana schools to stay closed through end of school year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana students distance learning this month amid the novel coronavirus outbreak will finish their school year from home, state officials said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick made the announcement together in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

K-12 schools across the state initially began closing their doors the week of March 16 for various periods of time as a step to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Less than a week later, the governor issued an order mandating the closure of all Indiana public and private schools through May 1.

Since then, educators and families have had to make use of eLearning technology to teach, collaborate and complete and submit assignments from home.

With the state's latest order, students in some districts will see a loss of approximately 10 weeks of in-person instructional days, adding up more than 25% of the 2019-20 school year.

Schools now will be required to submit a continuous learning plan addressing plans for education for the rest of the school year.

More than 3,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health as of 10 a.m. April 2. More than 80 cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana.

