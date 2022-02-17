Indiana schools will no longer have to report positive COVID-19 cases to the state

Indiana schools will no longer need to report COVID-19 cases to the state beginning Feb. 23.

In addition, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing and will not have to quarantine students who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or mask requirements.

The Indiana Department of Health announced the changes Thursday. Many schools have had mask mandates in place since the fall due to its guidance regarding quarantines.

“These changes reflect the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases as we emerge from the omicron surge and the fact that all school-age children have been eligible to be vaccinated since November,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a news release. “While they do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on schools and help ensure that children can stay in school.”

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is also lifting quarantine requirements regarding students who are exposed at their childcare program.

This change comes amid a decline in COVID-19 cases across the state. Many schools in the Northwest Indiana area also recently dropped their mask mandates, including Lake Central School Corp., Duneland School Corp., Valparaiso Community Schools and others.

Currently the state has a 12.8% positivity rate, according to the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard. Monday, schools reported 4,220 COVID-19 cases among students.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.