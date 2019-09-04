You are the owner of this article.
Indiana students test low on new standardized exams: Here's a look at data and what it means for future of education in state

  Updated
  • 5 min to read
ILEARN press conference

Charity Flores, director of assessment for the Indiana Department of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick and IDOE Director of Accountability Maggie Paino take questions from the media ahead of next week's public release of ILEARN assessment scores.

 Carley Lanich, The Times

Fewer than half of Indiana students tested proficient in the state's new model of standardized testing.

That’s according to new data made available today by the Indiana Department of Education as it rolls out the scores of its first ILEARN exam.

ILEARN — the state’s answer to replacing its former ISTEP+ exam — was administered for the first time this spring.

While educators have anecdotally reported their testing experiences and the Indiana Department of Education has confirmed low scores this year, the public is getting its first comparative look today at student performance across the state on the exam designed to realign assessment with educational goals for college and career readiness.

Establishing a new baseline for assessment

Initiated by a state panel tasked with providing recommendations for a replacement to Indiana’s repealed ISTEP exam, Indiana lawmakers passed legislation in 2017 establishing the creation of a new assessment.

The test was built over several phases with input from more than 100 educators and a team of national experts, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a news conference last week.

The exam includes for the first time Spanish translations in its mathematics, science and social studies assessments and makes use of computer adaptive technology — adjusting the test’s difficulty to a student’s ability in real time as he or she navigates through the exam.

The new assessment — administered to grades three through eight — also provides for the first time an indicator of whether a student is “college and career ready” — a major push following Indiana’s recent move to graduation pathway requirements incorporating elements of post-secondary preparedness.

“We’ve tried to ensure that in Indiana we’re truly building a system of assessments,” IDOE Director of Assessment Charity Flores said. “Historically over time several of our assessments have been built in isolation and the data as a result does not inform the other components.”

Flores said ILEARN now allows educators to more consistently track a student’s progress over time while adhering to national standards.

But with the assessment’s new features came an increased rigor — part of what Flores and others in the IDOE say may have led to this year’s low scores.

“Educators came in and had conversations about what content was most important for students in Indiana to reflect college and career readiness going forward,” Flores said. “As a result, some priorities of the content did change to more rigorous standards.”

Low scores reflected throughout state, Region

Individual schools and parents began receiving the results of their students’ first ILEARN exams last month.

Northwest Indiana schools’ scores varied — some excelling beyond state averages, others falling far below.

In Valparaiso Community Schools, 68.9% of students tested at or above proficiency in mathematics, whereas 12% of Gary Community School Corp. students scored at or above proficiency in the same exam.

"The Gary Community School Corp. is going to use this year's scores as a baseline and work with the state to develop a blueprint of improvement for all of our students," Gary Schools Deputy Superintendent Nakia Douglas said. "We will include stakeholders on this journey, so that our entire community understands the new testing format, where Gary schools are regarding test scores and how we move forward." 

Statewide, less than half of all students assessed in math, science, social students and English/language arts, respectively, met the IDOE’s proficiency threshold.

More than three-quarters of Indiana schools saw less than 60% of their students test with proficiency in English/language arts on the state’s newest standardized test. Roughly 68% of Indiana schools saw less than 60% test with proficiency in math.

Though not directly comparable given the differences between the exams, scores across the state fared much lower on this year’s ILEARN exams compared to the previous year’s ISTEP+.

Math and English/language arts saw significant dips compared to last year’s ISTEP scores, with about 11% fewer total students tested meeting the mathematics threshold and nearly 17% fewer meeting the English/language arts threshold.

McCormick said while frustrating, these declines were to be expected given the implementation of a new assessment and testing platform.

She pointed to similar declines following the state’s implementation of ISTEP+ in 2014-15 school year where the IDOE reported drops from a 81.2% passing rate in English/language arts and 84.1% mathematics in the 2013-14 school year to just 67.8% in English/language arts and 61.6% in mathematics the following year.

“It is not uncommon to see those kind of dips,” McCormick said. “We are still feeling the impact of the last performance declines that we were digging ourselves out of and moving in the right direction.”

Beyond a student measure

While many parents may be receiving their students’ ILEARN scores and asking how could one test possibly predict a third-grader's aptitude for college or career readiness, the effects of the test are felt far beyond student performance.

Everything from teacher evaluations to school accountability are intertwined in the state’s system of standardized testing, and it’s led some to call for dramatic changes in the influence of such exam scores.

Last week, having received early data on this year’s performance, state lawmakers came out in support of legislation that would hold educators harmless in teacher evaluations and school letter grades based on this year’s performance.

The spring exams make up 50% of the criteria used to assign schools’ annual A-F state accountability grades. Without the second growth-based criteria determined yet for individual schools, IDOE Director of Accountability Maggie Paino said it’s too soon to say how many districts would be on the cusp of failing this year.

“This is certainly not reflective of the hardworking school staff or the efforts of students in the learning process,” said Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richard, chairman of the Indiana Senate’s education committee, last week. “In the coming months, we will look to provide relief from the effects of the new ILEARN assessment for school district for one year so schools, teachers and students can adjust to the new exam.”

Such action was taken in January 2016 to rectify the 2014-15 performance drops following the introduction of ISTEP+.

The state’s top schools chief took these calls further, pushing not only for a temporary reprieve in this year’s teacher evaluations and school grades, but asking the Indiana Board of Education to reconsider the state’s A-F accountability system for years to come.

For such an evaluation to happen quickly, the state board of education would need emergency rule-making authority granted by state lawmakers to better align accountability standards with the new ILEARN exam.

“Our accountability system is not set up for this type of assessment,” McCormick said. “If we don’t get this through, it would be devastating to many of our schools.”

The superintendent said she would like to see the state’s accountability system more closely align itself with the federal system, which provides school evaluations based on five factors, broadening the weight of standardized test performance against other factors like attendance, English language learning and growth among low performing students.

McCormick is also calling for a pause in intervention timelines, which is especially important for schools at risk of state takeover — an action also taken when ISTEP+ was implemented for the first time.

The superintendent addressed this in a visit to Hammond schools last week.

"I am a fan of accountability, but not punitive accountability," McCormick said. "There are a lot of different factors that go into the performance of a school, but the way we've set it up right now, the only thing that's on the line is one test, a snapshot in time on one single day, and it's just not realistic."

Here's a look at Northwest Indiana ILEARN scores:

ILEARN Individual School Results

***Indicates less than 10 students in group. Results have been suppressed to protect student privacy.

Information courtesy of the Indiana Department of Education.

Corp ID Corp Name School ID School Name ELA Total Proficient ELA Total Tested ELA Proficient % Math Total Proficient Math Total Tested Math Proficient % ELA & Math Total Proficient ELA & Math Total Tested ELA & Math Proficient % Science Total Proficient Science Total Tested Science Proficient % Social Studies Total Proficient Social Studies Total Tested Social Studies Proficient %
JASPER COUNTY
3785 Kankakee Valley School Corp 3183 Kankakee Valley Middle School 385 759 50.7% 325 759 42.8% 276 758 36.4% 140 250 56.0%
3785 Kankakee Valley School Corp 3184 DeMotte Elementary School 99 178 55.6% 125 178 70.2% 93 178 52.2%
3785 Kankakee Valley School Corp 3197 Wheatfield Elementary School 44 73 60.3% 46 73 63.0% 40 73 54.8%
3785 Kankakee Valley School Corp 3198 Kankakee Valley Intermediate Sch 281 485 57.9% 291 485 60.0% 241 485 49.7% 130 212 61.3% 161 273 59.0%
3815 Rensselaer Central School Corp 3205 Van Rensselaer Elementary School 159 294 54.1% 156 294 53.1% 128 294 43.5% 61 117 52.1% 46 91 50.5%
3815 Rensselaer Central School Corp 3221 Rensselaer Middle School 183 377 48.5% 155 378 41.0% 128 377 34.0% 45 128 35.2%
LAKE COUNTY
4580 Hanover Community School Corp 3781 Jane Ball Elementary School 84 172 48.8% 110 172 64.0% 75 172 43.6% 47 87 54.0%
4580 Hanover Community School Corp 3782 Lincoln Elementary School 126 195 64.6% 150 195 76.9% 115 195 59.0% 77 104 74.0%
4580 Hanover Community School Corp 3784 Hanover Central Middle School 430 713 60.3% 458 713 64.2% 358 713 50.2% 108 181 59.7% 106 182 58.2%
4590 River Forest Community Sch Corp 3797 Henry S Evans Elementary School 68 185 36.8% 84 185 45.4% 54 185 29.2% 22 52 42.3% 14 69 20.3%
4590 River Forest Community Sch Corp 3801 River Forest Middle School 86 338 25.4% 79 339 23.3% 55 338 16.3% 35 107 32.7%
4590 River Forest Community Sch Corp 3805 John I Meister Elementary School 85 164 51.8% 91 164 55.5% 68 164 41.5% 28 56 50.0% 21 67 31.3%
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3811 Pierce Middle School 332 866 38.3% 252 867 29.1% 203 866 23.4%
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3813 Merrillville Intermediate School 467 911 51.3% 451 911 49.5% 352 911 38.6% 211 430 49.1% 160 480 33.3%
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3821 Henry P Fieler Elementary School 42 186 22.6% 83 186 44.6% 39 186 21.0% 16 94 17.0%
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3822 Homer Iddings Elementary School 88 202 43.6% 101 203 49.8% 69 202 34.2% 30 96 31.3% *** 1 ***
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3826 Edgar L Miller Elementary School 64 139 46.0% 92 139 66.2% 55 139 39.6% 19 58 32.8%
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3827 John Wood Elementary School 43 78 55.1% 57 78 73.1% 41 78 52.6% 12 33 36.4%
4600 Merrillville Community School Corp 3829 Jonas E Salk Elementary School 129 255 50.6% 145 255 56.9% 105 255 41.2% 59 129 45.7%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3831 Michael Grimmer Middle School 474 821 57.7% 386 822 47.0% 332 821 40.4% 126 201 62.7% 107 193 55.4%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3837 Kolling Elementary School 188 283 66.4% 228 283 80.6% 176 283 62.2% 89 123 72.4%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3838 Hal E Clark Middle School 723 1037 69.7% 564 1037 54.4% 514 1036 49.6% 188 269 69.9% 160 214 74.8%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3839 George Bibich Elementary School 123 171 71.9% 123 171 71.9% 105 171 61.4% 59 73 80.8%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3840 James H Watson Elementary School 96 166 57.8% 126 166 75.9% 89 166 53.6% 59 75 78.7%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3841 Kahler Middle School 620 971 63.9% 460 971 47.4% 393 971 40.5% 145 251 57.8% 153 222 68.9%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 3843 Protsman Elementary School 153 252 60.7% 185 252 73.4% 139 252 55.2% 94 130 72.3%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 4349 Homan Elementary School 100 188 53.2% 137 188 72.9% 92 188 48.9% 67 113 59.3%
4615 Lake Central School Corporation 4351 Peifer Elementary School 125 189 66.1% 138 189 73.0% 105 189 55.6% 60 91 65.9%
4645 Tri-Creek School Corporation 3753 Oak Hill Elementary School 148 241 61.4% 177 241 73.4% 135 241 56.0% 48 81 59.3% 62 85 72.9%
4645 Tri-Creek School Corporation 3845 Lake Prairie Elementary School 110 178 61.8% 135 178 75.8% 101 178 56.7% 30 49 61.2% 37 69 53.6%
4645 Tri-Creek School Corporation 3848 Three Creeks Elem School 142 244 58.2% 149 244 61.1% 121 244 49.6% 42 80 52.5% 35 85 41.2%
4645 Tri-Creek School Corporation 3851 Lowell Middle School 465 757 61.4% 369 758 48.7% 316 757 41.7% 166 249 66.7%
4650 Lake Ridge New Tech Schools 3885 Longfellow New Tech Elementary Sch 56 208 26.9% 84 208 40.4% 42 208 20.2% 15 63 23.8% 7 76 9.2%
4650 Lake Ridge New Tech Schools 3889 Hosford Park New Tech Elementary 29 128 22.7% 50 128 39.1% 26 128 20.3% 12 43 27.9% 6 44 13.6%
4650 Lake Ridge New Tech Schools 3893 Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School 109 375 29.1% 103 375 27.5% 70 375 18.7% 34 121 28.1%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3761 Robert Taft Middle School 688 1049 65.6% 534 1050 50.9% 491 1049 46.8% 219 330 66.4%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3769 Douglas MacArthur Elem School 148 227 65.2% 158 227 69.6% 130 227 57.3% 50 78 64.1% 56 82 68.3%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3773 Dwight D Eisenhower Elem School 223 297 75.1% 246 297 82.8% 207 297 69.7% 78 103 75.7% 55 102 53.9%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3901 Crown Point High School
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3903 Lake Street Elementary School 213 287 74.2% 235 287 81.9% 201 287 70.0% 82 108 75.9% 72 89 80.9%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3905 Solon Robinson Elementary School 181 258 70.2% 190 258 73.6% 154 258 59.7% 60 86 69.8% 58 86 67.4%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3907 Jerry Ross Elementary School 414 541 76.5% 413 541 76.3% 369 541 68.2% 128 162 79.0% 133 177 75.1%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3913 Timothy Ball Elementary School 164 249 65.9% 188 249 75.5% 156 249 62.7% 40 82 48.8% 59 79 74.7%
4660 Crown Point Community School Corp 3915 Colonel John Wheeler Middle School 517 882 58.6% 446 882 50.6% 374 882 42.4% 171 283 60.4%
4670 School City of East Chicago 3941 Benjamin Harrison Elementary Sch 43 255 16.9% 45 256 17.6% 28 255 11.0% 23 130 17.7% 18 68 26.5%
4670 School City of East Chicago 3945 Abraham Lincoln Elementary School 21 134 15.7% 22 134 16.4% 9 134 6.7% 6 66 9.1% 3 29 10.3%
4670 School City of East Chicago 3953 William McKinley Elementary School 58 324 17.9% 70 324 21.6% 39 324 12.0% 12 155 7.7% 14 84 16.7%
4670 School City of East Chicago 3961 George Washington Elementary Sch 47 282 16.7% 63 282 22.3% 33 282 11.7% 16 158 10.1% 10 67 14.9%
4670 School City of East Chicago 3963 Joseph Block Middle School 98 456 21.5% 55 456 12.1% 45 456 9.9%
4680 Lake Station Community Schools 3965 Thomas A Edison Jr-Sr HS 87 267 32.6% 45 267 16.9% 34 267 12.7% 32 98 32.7%
4680 Lake Station Community Schools 3973 Alexander Hamilton Elementary Sch 50 119 42.0% 58 119 48.7% 40 119 33.6% 16 30 53.3% 26 47 55.3%
4680 Lake Station Community Schools 3975 Virgil I Bailey Elementary School 54 132 40.9% 54 132 40.9% 39 132 29.5% 24 59 40.7% 17 42 40.5%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4053 Banneker Elementary at Marquette 67 257 26.1% 65 259 25.1% 44 257 17.1% 14 86 16.3% 17 87 19.5%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4061 Beveridge Elementary School 20 206 9.7% 21 207 10.1% 15 206 7.3% 3 66 4.5% 5 71 7.0%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4086 Frankie Woods McCullough Academy 23 106 21.7% 23 106 21.7% 12 106 11.3% 5 45 11.1% 2 28 7.1%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4105 Bailly Middle School 24 103 23.3% 26 103 25.2% 16 103 15.5% 3 35 8.6% 4 33 12.1%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4155 Glen Park Acad for Excel in Lrn 25 166 15.1% 25 165 15.2% 18 165 10.9% 3 57 5.3% 9 55 16.4%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4169 Daniel Hale Williams Elem Sch 23 173 13.3% 24 173 13.9% 12 173 6.9% 3 57 5.3% 4 58 6.9%
4690 Gary Community School Corp 4178 Gary Middle School 96 725 13.2% 27 742 3.6% 21 716 2.9% 24 300 8.0%
4700 Griffith Public Schools 4171 Beiriger Elementary School 123 272 45.2% 158 272 58.1% 109 272 40.1% 64 129 49.6% 32 74 43.2%
4700 Griffith Public Schools 4177 Griffith Middle School 130 310 41.9% 106 310 34.2% 84 310 27.1%
4700 Griffith Public Schools 4185 Eldon Ready Elementary School 85 213 39.9% 125 213 58.7% 75 213 35.2% 33 111 29.7% 18 52 34.6%
4700 Griffith Public Schools 4189 Elsie Wadsworth Elementary School 73 197 37.1% 100 197 50.8% 63 197 32.0% 32 95 33.7% 21 57 36.8%
4710 School City of Hammond 4411 George Rogers Clark Md/HS 144 500 28.8% 103 498 20.7% 79 498 15.9% 55 174 31.6%
4710 School City of Hammond 4413 Donald E Gavit Middle/High School 262 634 41.3% 146 633 23.1% 127 633 20.1% 41 223 18.4%
4710 School City of Hammond 4422 Joseph Hess Elementary School 92 252 36.5% 98 252 38.9% 68 252 27.0% 25 92 27.2% 17 79 21.5%
4710 School City of Hammond 4425 Henry W Eggers Middle School 162 613 26.4% 69 612 11.3% 57 612 9.3% 30 202 14.9%
4710 School City of Hammond 4433 Charles N Scott Middle School 272 753 36.1% 162 754 21.5% 134 752 17.8% 36 257 14.0%
4710 School City of Hammond 4447 Columbia Elementary School 29 133 21.8% 44 133 33.1% 26 133 19.5% 9 42 21.4% 2 43 4.7%
4710 School City of Hammond 4449 Thomas A Edison Elementary School 109 279 39.1% 113 278 40.6% 79 278 28.4% 37 102 36.3% 39 92 42.4%
4710 School City of Hammond 4451 Benjamin Franklin Elementary Sch 41 137 29.9% 46 137 33.6% 32 137 23.4% 9 50 18.0% 10 43 23.3%
4710 School City of Hammond 4453 Warren G Harding Elementary School 103 286 36.0% 122 286 42.7% 79 286 27.6% 30 98 30.6% 28 91 30.8%
4710 School City of Hammond 4455 Washington Irving Elementary Sch 57 218 26.1% 50 218 22.9% 30 218 13.8% 5 73 6.8% 31 92 33.7%
4710 School City of Hammond 4457 Thomas Jefferson Elementary School 72 199 36.2% 82 200 41.0% 58 199 29.1% 21 67 31.3% 26 61 42.6%
4710 School City of Hammond 4459 Kenwood Elementary School 44 146 30.1% 59 146 40.4% 35 146 24.0% 14 39 35.9% 22 55 40.0%
4710 School City of Hammond 4461 Lafayette Elementary School 55 183 30.1% 72 183 39.3% 45 183 24.6% 13 59 22.0% 27 57 47.4%
4710 School City of Hammond 4463 Abraham Lincoln Elementary School 90 279 32.3% 109 280 38.9% 72 279 25.8% 20 98 20.4% 25 95 26.3%
4710 School City of Hammond 4465 Maywood Elementary School 28 147 19.0% 40 147 27.2% 20 147 13.6% 9 59 15.3% 6 39 15.4%
4710 School City of Hammond 4469 Morton Elementary School 74 240 30.8% 93 241 38.6% 54 240 22.5% 23 85 27.1% 17 76 22.4%
4710 School City of Hammond 4479 Lew Wallace Elementary School 44 151 29.1% 53 151 35.1% 30 151 19.9% 14 51 27.5% 12 52 23.1%
4710 School City of Hammond 4484 Frank O'Bannon Elementary School 75 243 30.9% 75 243 30.9% 48 243 19.8% 17 76 22.4% 18 87 20.7%
4720 School Town of Highland 4283 Highland Middle School 363 681 53.3% 310 681 45.5% 257 681 37.7% 143 216 66.2%
4720 School Town of Highland 4285 Judith Morton Johnston Elementary 85 165 51.5% 103 165 62.4% 68 165 41.2% 28 64 43.8% 38 52 73.1%
4720 School Town of Highland 4290 Mildred Merkley Elementary School 53 144 36.8% 77 145 53.1% 44 144 30.6% 25 53 47.2% 9 41 22.0%
4720 School Town of Highland 4301 Southridge Elementary School 98 207 47.3% 114 207 55.1% 83 207 40.1% 33 54 61.1% 38 79 48.1%
4720 School Town of Highland 4303 Allen J Warren Elementary School 68 160 42.5% 84 160 52.5% 57 160 35.6% 32 55 58.2% 24 52 46.2%
4730 School City of Hobart 4309 Hobart Middle School 454 885 51.3% 361 886 40.7% 295 885 33.3% 125 304 41.1%
4730 School City of Hobart 4317 Liberty Elementary School 101 253 39.9% 132 253 52.2% 75 253 29.6% 47 88 53.4% 45 82 54.9%
4730 School City of Hobart 4325 Ridge View Elementary School 67 160 41.9% 82 160 51.3% 49 160 30.6% 21 55 38.2% 16 54 29.6%
4730 School City of Hobart 4327 Joan Martin Elementary School 256 460 55.7% 268 460 58.3% 209 460 45.4% 114 158 72.2% 89 164 54.3%
4740 School Town of Munster 4333 Wilbur Wright Middle School 606 933 65.0% 553 933 59.3% 485 933 52.0% 196 292 67.1%
4740 School Town of Munster 4337 James B Eads Elementary School 183 306 59.8% 216 306 70.6% 168 306 54.9% 45 77 58.4% 96 128 75.0%
4740 School Town of Munster 4341 Ernest R Elliott Elementary School 150 213 70.4% 173 213 81.2% 140 213 65.7% 50 75 66.7% 49 67 73.1%
4740 School Town of Munster 4343 Frank H Hammond Elementary School 189 284 66.5% 244 284 85.9% 182 284 64.1% 57 88 64.8% 76 112 67.9%
4760 School City of Whiting 4356 Whiting Middle School 125 264 47.3% 72 264 27.3% 60 264 22.7% 45 94 47.9%
4760 School City of Whiting 4361 Nathan Hale Elementary School 92 217 42.4% 92 217 42.4% 65 217 30.0% 24 70 34.3% 20 74 27.0%
LAPORTE COUNTY
4805 New Prairie United School Corp 4679 Prairie View Elementary School 92 161 57.1% 117 161 72.7% 86 161 53.4% 38 53 71.7% 22 54 40.7%
4805 New Prairie United School Corp 4693 Rolling Prairie Elementary School 110 217 50.7% 138 217 63.6% 98 217 45.2% 45 72 62.5% 33 71 46.5%
4805 New Prairie United School Corp 7345 New Prairie Middle School 454 720 63.1% 366 720 50.8% 327 720 45.4% 137 238 57.6%
4805 New Prairie United School Corp 7349 Olive Township Elementary School 150 246 61.0% 190 246 77.2% 136 246 55.3% 68 86 79.1% 43 82 52.4%
4860 M S D of New Durham Township 4699 Westville Elementary School 139 270 51.5% 104 270 38.5% 95 270 35.2% 74 147 50.3% 46 65 70.8%
4860 M S D of New Durham Township 4701 Westville High School 61 127 48.0% 48 127 37.8% 41 127 32.3%
4915 Tri-Township Cons School Corp 4696 Wanatah School 87 175 49.7% 86 175 49.1% 67 175 38.3% 19 48 39.6% 20 31 64.5%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4373 Coolspring Elementary School 59 162 36.4% 82 162 50.6% 50 162 30.9% 20 78 25.6% 5 42 11.9%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4713 Springfield Elementary School 73 189 38.6% 87 190 45.8% 59 189 31.2% 35 98 35.7% 10 49 20.4%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4788 Martin T Krueger Middle School 90 306 29.4% 80 307 26.1% 58 306 19.0%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4789 Barker Middle School 142 335 42.4% 120 335 35.8% 100 335 29.9%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4805 Edgewood Elementary School 63 175 36.0% 71 175 40.6% 51 175 29.1% 22 88 25.0% 7 38 18.4%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4811 Lake Hills Elementary School 78 248 31.5% 115 248 46.4% 64 248 25.8% 35 128 27.3% 12 61 19.7%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4821 Joy Elementary School 84 182 46.2% 105 182 57.7% 70 182 38.5% 38 97 39.2% 8 39 20.5%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4825 Knapp Elementary School 98 195 50.3% 121 195 62.1% 80 195 41.0% 38 98 38.8% 22 52 42.3%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 4833 Marsh Elementary School 56 174 32.2% 74 174 42.5% 49 174 28.2% 25 89 28.1% 6 45 13.3%
4925 Michigan City Area Schools 6829 Pine Elementary School 72 230 31.3% 96 230 41.7% 56 230 24.3% 39 115 33.9% 10 61 16.4%
4940 South Central Com School Corp 4734 South Central Elementary School 122 264 46.2% 127 264 48.1% 90 264 34.1% 65 129 50.4% 34 80 42.5%
4940 South Central Com School Corp 4737 South Central Jr-Sr High School 76 138 55.1% 56 138 40.6% 49 138 35.5%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4707 Indian Trail Elementary School 76 148 51.4% 90 148 60.8% 63 148 42.6% 20 43 46.5% 26 54 48.1%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4717 Kesling Intermediate School 377 669 56.4% 321 668 48.1% 283 668 42.4% 130 225 57.8%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4721 Kingsford Heights Elementary Sch 53 95 55.8% 63 95 66.3% 42 95 44.2% 22 32 68.8% 21 30 70.0%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4727 Kingsbury Elementary School 106 192 55.2% 122 192 63.5% 92 192 47.9% 47 63 74.6% 37 70 52.9%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4745 Paul F Boston Middle School 343 597 57.5% 296 597 49.6% 261 597 43.7% 108 196 55.1%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4749 Hailmann Elementary School 96 195 49.2% 118 195 60.5% 82 195 42.1% 28 56 50.0% 42 74 56.8%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4753 F Willard Crichfield Elementary 180 274 65.7% 190 274 69.3% 156 274 56.9% 68 95 71.6% 75 105 71.4%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4757 Lincoln Elementary School 51 122 41.8% 53 122 43.4% 42 122 34.4% 17 30 56.7% 14 39 35.9%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4767 Riley Elementary School 90 164 54.9% 87 164 53.0% 71 164 43.3% 40 59 67.8% 33 60 55.0%
4945 LaPorte Community School Corp 4773 Handley Elementary School 91 185 49.2% 89 185 48.1% 66 185 35.7% 39 59 66.1% 33 65 50.8%
NEWTON COUNTY
5945 North Newton School Corp 6397 Morocco Elementary School 44 80 55.0% 44 80 55.0% 35 80 43.8% 27 43 62.8% 17 24 70.8%
5945 North Newton School Corp 6405 Lake Village Elementary School 61 114 53.5% 68 114 59.6% 48 114 42.1% 32 55 58.2% 20 27 74.1%
5945 North Newton School Corp 6409 Lincoln Elementary School 65 192 33.9% 73 192 38.0% 46 192 24.0% 29 92 31.5% 17 45 37.8%
5945 North Newton School Corp 6411 North Newton Jr-Sr High School 62 165 37.6% 33 165 20.0% 27 165 16.4%
5995 South Newton School Corp 6431 South Newton Elementary School 89 202 44.1% 113 201 56.2% 72 201 35.8% 27 68 39.7% 34 72 47.2%
5995 South Newton School Corp 6433 South Newton Middle School 93 193 48.2% 80 193 41.5% 60 193 31.1% 33 62 53.2%
PORTER COUNTY
6460 M S D Boone Township 6814 Hebron Middle School 140 283 49.5% 121 283 42.8% 97 283 34.3% 61 98 62.2%
6460 M S D Boone Township 6815 Hebron Elementary School 116 244 47.5% 136 244 55.7% 92 244 37.7% 40 74 54.1% 47 90 52.2%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6817 Jackson Elementary School 78 118 66.1% 87 118 73.7% 70 118 59.3% 43 60 71.7%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6819 Brummitt Elementary School 81 142 57.0% 109 142 76.8% 77 142 54.2% 46 75 61.3%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6821 Liberty Intermediate School 202 359 56.3% 231 359 64.3% 173 359 48.2% 122 185 65.9% 138 174 79.3%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6823 Liberty Elementary School 110 196 56.1% 145 196 74.0% 101 196 51.5% 52 99 52.5%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6927 Westchester Intermediate School 222 483 46.0% 293 483 60.7% 199 483 41.2% 139 255 54.5% 124 228 54.4%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6928 Bailly Elementary School 97 175 55.4% 125 175 71.4% 88 175 50.3% 44 85 51.8%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6930 Chesterton Middle School 464 933 49.7% 451 934 48.3% 352 933 37.7%
6470 Duneland School Corporation 6941 Newton Yost Elementary School 71 146 48.6% 87 146 59.6% 64 146 43.8% 38 86 44.2%
6510 East Porter County School Corp 6825 Morgan Township Middle/High School 108 174 62.1% 108 174 62.1% 88 174 50.6% 42 56 75.0%
6510 East Porter County School Corp 6828 Morgan Township Elementary School 138 188 73.4% 142 188 75.5% 121 188 64.4% 48 57 84.2% 50 68 73.5%
6510 East Porter County School Corp 6833 Kouts Middle/High School 141 206 68.4% 94 206 45.6% 86 206 41.7% 54 73 74.0%
6510 East Porter County School Corp 6835 Kouts Elementary School 99 173 57.2% 111 173 64.2% 79 173 45.7% 35 55 63.6% 37 56 66.1%
6510 East Porter County School Corp 6849 Washington Twp Middle/High School 130 198 65.7% 126 198 63.6% 109 198 55.1% 57 71 80.3%
6510 East Porter County School Corp 6852 Washington Twp Elementary School 121 207 58.5% 147 207 71.0% 112 207 54.1% 38 57 66.7% 50 79 63.3%
6520 Porter Township School Corp 6837 Boone Grove Elementary School 99 187 52.9% 73 187 39.0% 58 187 31.0% 43 95 45.3% 60 92 65.2%
6520 Porter Township School Corp 6839 Boone Grove Middle School 168 325 51.7% 115 325 35.4% 95 325 29.2% 56 106 52.8%
6520 Porter Township School Corp 6840 Porter Lakes Elementary School 39 97 40.2% 56 97 57.7% 34 97 35.1%
6530 Union Township School Corp 6843 Union Township Middle School 212 303 70.0% 187 303 61.7% 165 303 54.5% 72 94 76.6%
6530 Union Township School Corp 6845 Union Center Elementary School 137 183 74.9% 132 183 72.1% 117 183 63.9% 37 54 68.5% 61 69 88.4%
6530 Union Township School Corp 6846 John Simatovich Elementary School 71 111 64.0% 85 111 76.6% 66 111 59.5% 22 35 62.9% 30 42 71.4%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6857 Wallace Aylesworth Elementary 101 227 44.5% 93 227 41.0% 68 227 30.0% 15 66 22.7% 27 91 29.7%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6859 William Fegely Middle School 268 612 43.8% 269 612 44.0% 196 612 32.0% 91 201 45.3%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6861 Crisman Elementary School 95 219 43.4% 109 219 49.8% 74 219 33.8% 28 64 43.8% 27 84 32.1%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6865 Central Elementary School 103 235 43.8% 103 235 43.8% 73 235 31.1% 24 78 30.8% 16 78 20.5%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6869 Ethel R Jones Elementary School 89 187 47.6% 101 187 54.0% 70 187 37.4% 29 65 44.6% 22 62 35.5%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6871 Willowcreek Middle School 428 980 43.7% 393 981 40.1% 293 980 29.9% 132 321 41.1%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6874 Rowena Kyle Elementary School 126 246 51.2% 112 246 45.5% 92 246 37.4% 34 88 38.6% 31 81 38.3%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6876 Paul Saylor Elementary School 45 137 32.8% 56 137 40.9% 36 137 26.3% 17 49 34.7% 14 47 29.8%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6877 George L Myers Elementary School 98 191 51.3% 102 191 53.4% 81 191 42.4% 25 66 37.9% 21 67 31.3%
6550 Portage Township Schools 6879 South Haven Elementary School 60 156 38.5% 78 156 50.0% 48 156 30.8% 15 54 27.8% 21 66 31.8%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6885 Benjamin Franklin Middle School 586 798 73.4% 509 798 63.8% 461 798 57.8% 214 263 81.4%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6887 Thomas Jefferson Middle School 409 631 64.8% 363 631 57.5% 320 631 50.7% 143 211 67.8%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6888 Thomas Jefferson Elementary School 92 112 82.1% 91 112 81.3% 85 112 75.9% 21 30 70.0% 28 45 62.2%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6891 Central Elementary School 48 82 58.5% 62 82 75.6% 46 82 56.1% 14 26 53.8% 12 24 50.0%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6893 Flint Lake Elementary School 131 221 59.3% 135 221 61.1% 103 221 46.6% 44 68 64.7% 50 80 62.5%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6897 Cooks Corners Elementary School 140 197 71.1% 161 197 81.7% 125 197 63.5% 54 67 80.6% 48 61 78.7%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6903 Heavilin Elementary School 205 267 76.8% 225 267 84.3% 193 267 72.3% 72 92 78.3% 53 93 57.0%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6913 Memorial Elementary School 159 207 76.8% 171 207 82.6% 150 207 72.5% 56 77 72.7% 52 73 71.2%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6917 Northview Elementary School 84 114 73.7% 93 114 81.6% 80 114 70.2% 32 38 84.2% 24 37 64.9%
6560 Valparaiso Community Schools 6921 Parkview Elementary School 66 118 55.9% 79 118 66.9% 58 118 49.2% 22 43 51.2% 16 33 48.5%
PRIVATE AND CHARTER SCHOOLS
8820 Edison Learning Roosevelt 4033 Theodore Roosevelt Car & Tech Acad 0 23 0.0% 0 37 0.0% 0 22 0.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary B755 Aquinas School at St Andrew's 58 113 51.3% 46 113 40.7% 34 113 30.1% 19 34 55.9% 3 12 25.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary B775 Saint Michael School 87 118 73.7% 89 118 75.4% 76 118 64.4% 22 36 61.1% 18 21 85.7%
9205 Diocese of Gary B780 Saint John Evangelist School 159 220 72.3% 161 220 73.2% 140 220 63.6% 41 58 70.7% 41 46 89.1%
9205 Diocese of Gary B835 Saint Mary Catholic Comm School 179 270 66.3% 192 270 71.1% 156 270 57.8% 53 95 55.8% 20 48 41.7%
9205 Diocese of Gary B865 St Stanislaus School 67 150 44.7% 42 150 28.0% 33 150 22.0% 10 43 23.3% 6 19 31.6%
9205 Diocese of Gary B930 Saint Mary School 75 133 56.4% 55 133 41.4% 44 133 33.1% 25 49 51.0% 16 20 80.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary B950 Saint Casimir School 129 276 46.7% 73 276 26.4% 53 276 19.2% 26 82 31.7% 27 54 50.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary B960 Saint John Bosco School 62 141 44.0% 38 141 27.0% 30 141 21.3% 21 48 43.8% 8 25 32.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary B965 Saint John The Baptist School 112 226 49.6% 103 226 45.6% 69 226 30.5% 44 74 59.5% 17 41 41.5%
9205 Diocese of Gary C025 Our Lady Of Grace School 60 103 58.3% 52 103 50.5% 42 103 40.8% 27 41 65.9% 10 19 52.6%
9205 Diocese of Gary C060 Saint Thomas More School 192 275 69.8% 172 275 62.5% 143 275 52.0% 52 82 63.4% 32 49 65.3%
9205 Diocese of Gary C105 Notre Dame Catholic School 71 99 71.7% 67 99 67.7% 55 99 55.6% 22 31 71.0% 12 18 66.7%
9205 Diocese of Gary C110 Queen Of All Saints School 54 109 49.5% 48 109 44.0% 37 109 33.9% 16 32 50.0% 12 20 60.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary C120 Saint Stanislaus Kostka School 29 67 43.3% 24 67 35.8% 16 67 23.9% 11 23 47.8% 3 10 30.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary D050 Saint Patrick School 116 142 81.7% 128 142 90.1% 111 142 78.2% 39 43 90.7% 27 27 100.0%
9205 Diocese of Gary D065 Nativity of Our Savior School 68 105 64.8% 63 105 60.0% 56 105 53.3% 23 41 56.1% 15 19 78.9%
9205 Diocese of Gary D085 Saint Paul Catholic School 116 142 81.7% 97 142 68.3% 87 142 61.3% 30 39 76.9% 23 28 82.1%
9230 Lutheran Schools of Indiana B850 Trinity Lutheran School 60 111 54.1% 56 111 50.5% 43 111 38.7% 21 44 47.7% 8 17 47.1%
9230 Lutheran Schools of Indiana C050 Trinity Lutheran School 17 24 70.8% 19 24 79.2% 17 24 70.8% *** 8 *** *** 3 ***
9230 Lutheran Schools of Indiana C985 St John Lutheran School 48 77 62.3% 41 77 53.2% 33 77 42.9% 10 14 71.4%
9230 Lutheran Schools of Indiana D090 Immanuel Lutheran School 74 95 77.9% 73 95 76.8% 65 95 68.4% 27 32 84.4% 15 22 68.2%
9310 Charter School of the Dunes 1535 Charter School of the Dunes 50 345 14.5% 42 345 12.2% 20 345 5.8% 5 128 3.9% 3 53 5.7%
9460 Thea Bowman Leadership Academy 4022 Thea Bowman Leadership Academy 123 444 27.7% 59 444 13.3% 39 444 8.8% 24 147 16.3% 12 65 18.5%
9535 Gary Lighthouse Charter School 4130 Gary Lighthouse Charter School 115 523 22.0% 122 525 23.2% 72 523 13.8% 20 172 11.6% 14 91 15.4%
9545 21st Century Charter Sch of Gary 4164 21st Century Charter Sch of Gary 66 382 17.3% 64 383 16.7% 34 382 8.9% 11 120 9.2% 9 54 16.7%
9555 East Chicago Urban Enterprise Acad 3935 East Chicago Urban Enterprise Acad 97 269 36.1% 61 269 22.7% 40 269 14.9% 25 98 25.5% 7 40 17.5%
9595 East Chicago Lighthouse Charter 3971 East Chicago Lighthouse 76 294 25.9% 66 293 22.5% 42 293 14.3% 12 105 11.4% 9 48 18.8%
9685 Aspire Charter Academy 4043 Aspire Charter Academy 143 406 35.2% 103 405 25.4% 70 405 17.3% 21 136 15.4% 14 74 18.9%
9690 Renaissance Academy Charter School 4711 Renaissance Academy Charter School 86 139 61.9% 72 139 51.8% 60 139 43.2% 24 43 55.8% 17 28 60.7%
9705 Hammond Academy of Science & Tech 4486 Hammond Academy of Science & Tech 95 251 37.8% 64 254 25.2% 48 251 19.1% 39 90 43.3%
9870 Discovery Charter School 6824 Discovery Charter School 210 318 66.0% 203 318 63.8% 169 318 53.1% 69 116 59.5% 54 70 77.1%
9980 Steel City Academy 1113 Steel City Academy 25 139 18.0% 6 139 4.3% 6 139 4.3%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B470 DeMotte Christian School 105 166 63.3% 110 166 66.3% 90 166 54.2% 37 50 74.0%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B748 Faith Academy 6 35 17.1% 2 34 5.9% 1 34 2.9% 1 12 8.3% *** 6 ***
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B764 Avicenna Academy 17 34 50.0% 15 34 44.1% 13 34 38.2% 5 13 38.5% *** 6 ***
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B771 Crown Point Christian School 267 446 59.9% 310 446 69.5% 222 446 49.8% 117 162 72.2% 47 63 74.6%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B806 Ambassador Christian Academy 38 87 43.7% 17 86 19.8% 14 86 16.3% 8 36 22.2% 6 11 54.5%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B815 Calumet Christian School 19 54 35.2% 22 54 40.7% 17 54 31.5% 5 17 29.4% *** 7 ***
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools B951 Morning Star Academy 5 23 21.7% 3 23 13.0% 1 23 4.3% 1 12 8.3% *** 5 ***
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools C020 Highland Christian School 151 230 65.7% 140 230 60.9% 120 230 52.2% 43 80 53.8% 21 38 55.3%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools C130 Saint Paul Lutheran School 18 61 29.5% 11 61 18.0% 9 61 14.8% 4 22 18.2% 7 15 46.7%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools D063 Emmanuel Baptist Academy 2 13 15.4% 2 13 15.4% 1 13 7.7% *** 4 *** *** 4 ***
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools D073 Victory Christian Academy 91 142 64.1% 75 142 52.8% 63 142 44.4% 28 43 65.1% 15 21 71.4%
-999 Independent Non-Public Schools D080 Portage Christian School 56 127 44.1% 35 127 27.6% 28 127 22.0% 14 38 36.8% 7 26 26.9%

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.

