Indiana Toll Road operator establishes $100,000 school meal grant

The operator of the Indiana Toll Road is establishing a new fund to support school meal programs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ITR Concession Company announced Monday it will fund a $100,000 grant program to help offset costs for school food programs in seven northern Indiana counties, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Superintendents in selected counties — also including St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben counties — will receive applications via email to either help fund existing meal programs or to help start one.
More than 47% of Indiana students receive free or reduced price meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program, according to an ITRCC news release.
The ITRCC's program will specifically seek to support "Backpack & Snacks" food programs, serving meals to students on the weekends.
"We're continually looking to make a positive impact in our community, and the Indiana Toll Road — School Relief Fund is designed to assist those in need, and to support our valued community partners and neighbors," ITRCC CEO Nic Barr said in the news release.
Selected school communities will receive between $1,000 and $5,000 in funding depending on an assessment of needs and the number of applications received.
Chosen programs will be announced on April 27.
