Indiana University campuses to go mask optional

Indiana University campuses will soon be mask optional.

On Friday, officials announced that masks will be optional on all IU campuses starting on March 4. This announcement includes Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

A decline in coronavirus cases has led to the decision and it is anticipated state and county public health orders will expire in early March, the announcement said.

Places where masks are optional on the campus includes classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, common areas and athletic venues.

Masks will continue to be worn in health care settings and research spaces.

