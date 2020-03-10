Indiana University cancels in-person classes, Region jails on alert amid coronavirus concerns

"While IU campuses will not be officially closed as part of this two-week time period, we ask for your patience as some services may be limited due to adjusted staffing levels," McRobbie said.

No COVID-19 cases have been identified at any IU campus, McRobbie said. Though two students who recently returned from overseas to their hometowns outside Indiana have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the shutdown, the university is recommending students stay in their permanent homes away from campus, unless they are unable to return home because of travel restrictions or they need to leave home to access technology, such as reliable internet access, to complete their classes remotely.

The main Purdue University campus in West Lafayette also is canceling in-person classes indefinitely starting after the March 23 conclusion of spring break.

So far, Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and Westville, along with the state's other public universities, are not yet shifting from in-person instruction to online classes.

PNW campus leaders are set to meet Wednesday "to evaluate all implications as they impact Purdue Northwest students, and will make decisions that are appropriate for the PNW campuses."

Two new cases