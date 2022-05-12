Indiana University Northwest celebrates commencement for class of 2022

GARY — Earning her master's degree was about so much more than the five years of work for Sarah Hawkins. She was battling brain and colon cancer, undergoing chemotherapy treatments to ensure it doesn't return.

At some points, she felt like giving up. However, she said she is grateful she did not. Ultimately, she hopes to open a nonprofit community center.

“I want to encourage people to still chase their dreams, even if it feels like it is not going to happen,” Hawkins said.

Indiana University Northwest held its 56th commencement ceremony for more than 600 graduates Thursday on campus.

For the first time in three years, families and friends were able to come support their graduates in person.

Remarks from Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and Indiana Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama kicked off the event.

“As students, you have been members of a very close family at Indiana University Northwest. As graduates, you become part of something much bigger,” Iwama said.

The induction ceremony included Lauren Frick, a graduate, Donna Spears, Indiana University trustee and Bernadette Slawinski, Indiana University Northwest alumni representative.

Iwama then presented the class and highlighted several graduates, who faced significant challenges or sought to bring change to the world.

Laurentia Bivol received her second degree, in nursing. Her first degree was in psychology, and after earning that degree, she realized he had an interest in the medical field.

Bivol hopes eventually to bring her nursing skills to her home country, Moldova. However, with the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine, she is unable to visit. She hopes to return soon.

Frick, who received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Spanish, gave the student address and emphasized how IUN gave her a voice.

“Our successes are inherently ours, but they also could not have happened without the support of each other,” Frick said.

She expressed how important it is to become change makers and influence one’s community.

“We are in a moment of time where our voices can directly change our immediate present and the outcome of our future," Frick said. "We need to be aware of and act on issues surrounding climate change, the legislative attacks on peoples' bodies and the LGBTQIA+ community and the attempts to alter what version of history is being taught."

She urged people to use their voice to speak up on what they believe in.

Following the address, Whitten conferred the degrees and graduates were able to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. At the end of the ceremony, the community sang "Hail to Old IU," the school’s alma mater.

Additional student success stories are available on IUN’s website.

The school conferred 677 degrees this year to the Class of 2022, with 38 associates degrees, 534 bachelor’s degrees and 105 master’s degrees.

The most common degree awarded was a Bachelor of Arts, with 90 degrees. It was followed by a Bachelor of Science in nursing with 77 of the degrees awarded. Nearly 40% of the graduating class are first generation students and nearly 50% are 25 or older.

Of the graduates, 73% were female and 27% were male. The oldest graduate was 71 and the youngest was 20.

The Indiana University Northwest Class of 2022 join approximately 750,000 living alumni of Indiana University.

