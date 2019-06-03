The Indiana University Northwest prosection program has been cancelled for the second year in a row, this time at the last minute.
For 18 years, the annual summer course brought hundreds of current and aspiring medical students, doctors and even members of the public from around the world to the Gary campus to prepare bodies for dissection by IUN's gross anatomy class.
Founded by anatomy professor Ernest Talarico, the program was unique in that it involved the families of the anatomical donors, writing letters of gratitude to the loved ones and hosting them for memorial services for the cadavers.
In November 2017, without giving a reason, the school announced that the program had been put on indefinite hiatus and that it might be absorbed into the undergraduate curriculum there.
Then last September, IUN gave word that the prosection course would be making its return this month. Talarico promised even “deeper exploration into the human body’s structures and systems.”
The first seminar was scheduled to start Tuesday but, four days before, participants were notified, by email, that the program had been called off.
An IUN spokeswoman referred a request for comment to IU's main campus in Bloomington.
"Due to unforeseen logistical issues, the Summer 2019 International Human Cadaver Prosection Program has been cancelled," said Chuck Carney, a spokesman for IU. "Participants have been informed that all fees and tuition paid to take part in the program will be refunded."
Carney declined to say what those issues were and whether the program would return.