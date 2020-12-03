Instruction is changing in the pandemic. Here's how school of education programs are adapting

Hybrid learning. Remote class. Synchronous versus asynchronous instruction.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted classroom education as we know it, and with that, the way in which Northwest Indiana’s future teachers learn is changing, too.

Just like their K-12 counterparts, students studying to become teachers were thrust into a virtual learning atmosphere last spring at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of what these future teachers are learning about teaching in a post-pandemic world has come from experiencing the same shift in their own education, experts say.

“We’re about 85% virtual with our students, so they are learning firsthand about how to teach online,” said Mark Sperling, interim dean of Indiana University Northwest’s School of Education.

Students in education programs at IUN and Purdue University Northwest have experienced the full range of changing learning styles along with the rest of Northwest Indiana schools.

Many of them have been placed in student teaching opportunities where classes have shifted from one model of learning to the next.