Instruction is changing in the pandemic. Here's how school of education programs are adapting

Hybrid learning. Remote class. Synchronous versus asynchronous instruction.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted classroom education as we know it, and with that, the way in which Northwest Indiana’s future teachers learn is changing, too.
Just like their K-12 counterparts, students studying to become teachers were thrust into a virtual learning atmosphere last spring at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Much of what these future teachers are learning about teaching in a post-pandemic world has come from experiencing the same shift in their own education, experts say.
“We’re about 85% virtual with our students, so they are learning firsthand about how to teach online,” said Mark Sperling, interim dean of Indiana University Northwest’s School of Education.
Students in education programs at IUN and Purdue University Northwest have experienced the full range of changing learning styles along with the rest of Northwest Indiana schools.
Many of them have been placed in student teaching opportunities where classes have shifted from one model of learning to the next.
“Our candidates are being pushed to the very edge of where they're comfortable, but we all are,” said Mary Jane Eisenhauer, interim associate director of PNW’s School of Education and Counseling. “In terms of our co-teaching experiences, what we see is true collaboration among our cooperating teachers, the building administrators and our candidates. Everybody seems to be digging in and working on this together.”
Leaders in education say this new atmosphere has created an environment in which experienced teachers and teaching candidates can learn from one another.
“They’re learning from each other, and in some cases learning from their students, as well,” Sperling said. “Students today are pretty astute when it comes to technology.”
Sperling said School of Education professors at IUN are specifically integrating lessons about remote learning into their classes.
At PNW, students have been invited to a regular Smart Lunch Series bringing technology tools to teacher candidates in a casual Q&A setting with educators already in the field.
Educators agree in this era of remote learning, student engagement remains paramount among learners of all ages. At PNW, students studying early childhood education are working to produce their own YouTube series for children ages 3 to 5 with the theme of resilience.
“It really banks on their ability to be flexible,” PNW School of Education and Counseling Director Anne Gregory said of the pandemic. “It’s really tasked them to come up with creative and innovative ways of communicating content.”
Universities also have been extending their resources to current teachers for professional development to help better study, understand and develop flexible learning styles to keep up with the unknown nature of the pandemic as it progresses.
Sperling said he is optimistic that interest in education remains strong. Applications are slightly lower this fall for the coming fall semester, Sperling said, possibly with some students waiting to see the outcomes of the pandemic this winter before applying to college. However, class attendance remains high, and demand for new teachers is at a high.
Even before the pandemic, Indiana suffered a teacher shortage with qualified educators seeking more competitive pay in nearby states.
Now, under the pressures of the pandemic, the gap of available educators continues to widen as a growing number of experienced teachers decide to retire, citing health concerns or reluctance to take on the extra demand teaching in multiple formats can require.
While compensation continues to be a concern, the high demand for qualified instructors means placement of teaching candidates directly following graduation is high.
“We hear almost every day from school districts all over the place in Indiana and outside of Indiana looking for candidates,” Sperling said. “There are a tremendous number of openings.”
Educators say they have found silver linings in the pandemic’s abrupt changes.
Education was already on the path to more readily integrate technology in new learning techniques. However, unexpected remote instruction has pushed educators the extra step further to integrate these new instructional models in everyday lessons.
“Curriculum is a living document, it's a living thing, and it continues to evolve and change as it responds to learners and as it responds to context and time,” Gregory said. “Education isn't done. It's just becoming.”
Tools like Zoom, Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams could continue even beyond the pandemic, removing barriers to access for families where transportation, time constraints or work schedules could come into conflict with traditional classroom activities.
Sperling compared the pandemic’s lasting effect on education to that of the personal computer as educators’ access to technology became more readily available.
“It’s a very different world than we grew up in, but that’s OK because change is good,” Sperling said. “Everyone has learned to cope with this in the best we can.”
