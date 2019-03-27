Iraq War veteran applies military lessons to instill tenacity, adaptability in students

Though teaching may not seem to have much in common with military service, Army and Iraq War veteran Joseph Weil says mentoring soldiers helped prepare him to fulfill his dream in the classroom.
“Teaching is, in many ways, a radically different job than intelligence analysis, but my experience as a squad leader and platoon sergeant did have some parallels to the classroom," says Weil, who teaches English at Valparaiso High School and Spanish at Valparaiso University. "I still have to mentor and train, and ultimately, my hope is that my students — like my soldiers — can achieve a certain kind of tenacity and adaptability. I hope they can ultimately transform themselves into motivated leaders. I suppose the sergeant and teacher think alike in ‘How do we get the next generation ready?’ ”
Weil incorporates his military experiences into his lessons to illustrate the importance of individuals serving the greater good.
“I occasionally offer up my experiences in the context of service, sacrifice, and the need to place others before yourself," he says. "I think today’s teachers are acutely aware that they are becoming the sole providers of a citizen education and that service of any kind, military or civic, is required for our country to sustain itself. As grim as the forecast has been for the up-and-coming generation — one saturated with media that deems self-absorption a virtue — I’ve found that a lot of my students want to struggle for their community. And, a struggle doesn’t always require a gun.”
Weil’s decisions to serve in the military and to teach arose from a desire to do the right thing. He takes the long view in leaving a legacy, one that isn’t centered on him but on sending strong, capable, community-minded leaders from the classroom into the community.
“The world is not on my shoulders, and that is reassuring in a chaotic and exhausting profession like teaching. But I often think about my students’ futures, especially of them in a future that promises misinformation, financial exploitation, and soul-crushing conformity.
"There’s this Cesar Chavez quote that I always return to when I think about what I want for my students. He said: ‘Students must have initiative; they should not be mere imitators. They must think and act for themselves and be free,’ ” Weil says, citing the labor leader who founded the National Farm Workers Association.
Valparaiso High School associate principal Ashley Monroe points out that Weil’s unique path to teaching serves as a reminder to students that there are a variety of ways to fulfill one’s purpose. “In many ways, he was a nontraditional student and that allows him to speak to students in a different way than perhaps some of their other adult influences. He is a testament to self-determination, service to others, and intense devotion to the pursuit and sharing of knowledge.”