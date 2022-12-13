ISTA asks legislator for better teacher pay, benefits and working conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association is pushing the Legislature to increase teacher pay and benefits as the state deals with more than 1,500 teacher vacancies.

"More than a decade of inadequate education funding and efforts to de-professionalize the education profession has resulted in an educator shortage crisis," ISTA wrote in its annual list of priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session. "ISTA has a plan, but it will take us all — educators, school administrators and parents — to make sure all students have caring, qualified, committed educators in their school."

ISTA released that list Tuesday morning, addressing teacher compensation and benefits, learning and working conditions, and giving teachers more autonomy. The ITSA is asking legislators, among other things, to:

Significantly increase funding to public schools that can be used to reach teacher-salary goals.

Create a commission to identify and report comprehensive information regarding educational support professionals, or nonteacher employees working in education, such as bus drivers, food-service employees, custodians, technicians, skilled trades, administrative staff, security and instructional aides.

Expand collective bargaining and give those rights to educational support professionals.

Create a grant program designed to recruit and retain educational support professionals, including signing bonuses, benefits packages and commercial driver's license certification costs.

Amend state law to exempt student loan debt relief from Indiana’s state income taxation, with the goal of alleviating the financial burden of studying education at the college level.

Provide up to 12 weeks of state-funded paid parental leave for public school employees.

Increase special-education and English language-learner funding.

Develop and fund universal and free public preschool within the next three years.

Increase scholarships aimed at attracting and retaining teachers, with a particular focus on increasing the number of Black, Indigenous or people-of-color teachers.

Support paraprofessionals to transition to become licensed teachers.

As reasoning for many of these recommendations, ISTA pointed out that, according to a National Education Association survey, 55% of educators, regardless of age or years of service, planned to leave the profession earlier than expected, and 96% of educators participating in the survey supported increasing teacher salaries as a way to combat burnout.

Furthermore, 45% of educators have taken out a student loan to fund their own education, with the average total at $55,800.

Indiana has more than 1,500 vacancies for teachers and nearly 1,000 for educational support professionals, according to the state Department of Education.

"We have the solutions in front of us, but we cannot rely on short-term fixes," ISTA President Keith Gambill said. "The educator-shortage crisis is real and it is the result of numerous actions not controlled by educators.

"Legislators must face this challenge head-on. They have a tremendous opportunity in front of them to work with educators and parents to find long-term viable solutions that will help attract and retain quality educators that will ensure our students succeed."