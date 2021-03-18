'It's our lucky day' 300 Valparaiso staff line up for COVID-19 vaccine

For Wilcoxson, getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine means her family will be able to celebrate her son's first birthday at the end of May.

"(My) family said that they would come to my son's first birthday if we get vaccinated, and (I'm a) pretty low man on the totem pole age-wise and criteria," Wilcoxson said, crying.

"So when this happened — I get to see them by May and his birthday so now they'll come. ... Plus now, I can hug my kids whenever I want, whenever they need a hug; when they're crying. It means a lot more than I think people realize."

Wilcoxson recalled Wednesday she cried when she got the email about the school district's vaccine clinic, and noted if she "didn't have a bum knee, I would be doing flips," after receiving her first dose.

The shot itself, Wilcoxson said, didn't hurt at all, and it should be noted the seven-year teacher is "petrified of needles."

Second dose coming

Custodian Anthony Norwood also got his first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

"I was nervous last night, I couldn't sleep. It took me forever. I don't even think I slept last night; just trying to really make up my mind," Norwood said.