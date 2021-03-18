'It's our lucky day' 300 Valparaiso staff line up for COVID-19 vaccine

VALPARAISO — Before leaving the house Wednesday morning, K.C. Wilcoxson ate a big breakfast and even stopped for a coffee.
The first-grade teacher at Cooks Corners Elementary was elated as she made her way to Valparaiso High School, as she was one of the 300 Valparaiso Community Schools staff members to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the high school's fieldhouse.
The school district partnered with Walmart to administer the vaccines, which also were offered to partners and spouses of school staff.
"I had to get it first thing. ... I'm so excited," Wilcoxson said while standing in line to receive the vaccine.
After three minutes — the shot itself takes seconds — Wilcoxson was on her way to being fully vaccinated.
"So excited; trying not to cry," she said after receiving the shot.
Before heading back to her virtual classroom, Wilcoxson waited in the fieldhouse for around 15 minutes — a request from the Walmart pharmacist who administered her vaccine.
Wilcoxson joined about a dozen staffers who also were waiting to ensure they didn't experience adverse side effects.
"It's our lucky day," someone in the group said.
The irony wasn't lost, as Wilcoxson had donned a green sweatshirt with "Lucky" printed on the front in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
"Just the comfort in that we're coming here, a place we're familiar with, it feels like a celebration, a party. Familiar faces; everyone's excited so it matches how you're feeling on the inside," Wilcoxson said.
"I feel like celebrating. It makes a special St Patrick's Day, and it's a year from having to grab things from your classroom and just leave."
Teachers made a priority
On Monday, teachers and school personnel became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at all Indiana immunization sites.
While teachers just received vaccine priority, many, including Lake Central School Corp. teacher Donna Spivak, questioned why teachers have been considered essential workers when they weren't a part of the initial eligibility list.
"I had to beg around and search and paw in different sites to get their leftover shots. I was able to get my first shot Feb. 15, and then I got my second shot on March 8," said Spivak, who previously had been turned away from getting a vaccine. "The relief I felt was amazing because now I can teach and not be afraid."
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Indiana was deviating from its age-based vaccine distribution plan and moving educators to the front of the line.
The decision came at the direction of President Joe Biden, whose administration has made vaccinating teachers a priority.
Previously, Indiana teachers who did not meet the state's minimum eligibility age only could be vaccinated through a federal vaccine distribution program by making an appointment directly with retail pharmacies located in many Meijer, Walmart and Kroger stores.
That option remains available.
It's been more than a year since public schools across the Region shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wilcoxson is now back in her classroom teaching to a full class in person four days a week.
For Wilcoxson, getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine means her family will be able to celebrate her son's first birthday at the end of May.
"(My) family said that they would come to my son's first birthday if we get vaccinated, and (I'm a) pretty low man on the totem pole age-wise and criteria," Wilcoxson said, crying.
"So when this happened — I get to see them by May and his birthday so now they'll come. ... Plus now, I can hug my kids whenever I want, whenever they need a hug; when they're crying. It means a lot more than I think people realize."
Wilcoxson recalled Wednesday she cried when she got the email about the school district's vaccine clinic, and noted if she "didn't have a bum knee, I would be doing flips," after receiving her first dose.
The shot itself, Wilcoxson said, didn't hurt at all, and it should be noted the seven-year teacher is "petrified of needles."
Second dose coming
Custodian Anthony Norwood also got his first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.
"I was nervous last night, I couldn't sleep. It took me forever. I don't even think I slept last night; just trying to really make up my mind," Norwood said.
"Even at the last minute, you have second thoughts. But when I finally closed my eyes, I felt like I made a good decision. I was determined to come because I see how it's tearing up our country."
Since the onset of the pandemic, Norwood said his job has changed "drastically," with the need for additional sanitation throughout school buildings.
"We need vaccines to fight it," Norwood said of the coronavirus. "We can't just sit back and do nothing."
In the coming weeks, the 300 staff members who were vaccinated Wednesday will receive their second dose, Valparaiso schools Human Resources Coordinator Nicole Biehn told The Times.
Biehn said after she heard about the federal vaccine distribution program with retail pharmacies, she began making calls and was able to partner with Walmart in Valparaiso.
"It's just an exciting thing for our staff because I've gotten so many requests and (questions) 'How can we get this done?' and 'How can I get the vaccine sooner?'" Biehn said. "So many people wanted it and to be able to vaccinate 300 people in one day, in one space, to me, is amazing for not only our schools, but for the community."
Valparaiso Community Schools Superintendent Jim McCall said in a press release the partnership was a "tremendous demonstration of support for educators and school staff."
"It's gratifying to work with a partner like Walmart to provide this opportunity for our staff members and our partners to get vaccinated,” McCall told The Times, noting he felt fine after receiving his vaccine Wednesday morning.