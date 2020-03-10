IU cancels classes, Region jails on alert amid coronavirus concerns

"While IU campuses will not be officially closed as part of this two-week time period, we ask for your patience as some services may be limited due to adjusted staffing levels," McRobbie said.

No COVID-19 cases have been identified at any IU campus, McRobbie said. Though two students who recently returned from overseas to their hometowns outside Indiana have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the shutdown, the university is recommending students stay in their permanent homes away from campus, unless they are unable to return home because of travel restrictions or they need to leave home to access technology, such as reliable internet access, to complete their classes remotely.

So far, IU is the only state university suspending in-person classes because of the coronavirus.

Two new cases

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that one resident each from Boone and Adams counties has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to six, all located in central and northeast Indiana.

Two of the Hoosiers with COVID-19 are in the hospital. The other four are in self-isolation, according to ISDH.

