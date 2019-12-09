Indiana University campuses could soon join a growing trend of schools not requiring students to submit their ACT or SAT score during the university admissions process.
The IU Board of Trustees approved changes to the university's admissions policy Friday allowing each IU campus to opt out of requiring the test scores among prospective students.
Proponents of the "test-optional" trend say these more flexible admissions policies allow universities to consider a more diverse talent pool of applicants and allow students to present the best version of themselves for consideration.
Research has shown a student's high school GPA serves as a better indicator for early success in college, university spokesman Chuck Carney said, though, under IU's policy, students could still submit their SAT or ACT score if desired.
"It allows the opportunity for students to present themselves in the best possible way," Carney said. "It gives us a full picture of who they are as students."
Universities like Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Arizona and the University of Chicago already implement this practice.
Ball State University became a "test optional" institution in fall 2018, according to the university's Office of Undergraduate Admissions.
Other Indiana "test-optional" schools include Calumet College of St. Joseph, Earlham College, the University of Evansville, Hanover College and St. Mary's College.
All IU campuses systemwide currently require the submission of either an ACT or SAT score, Carney said. With the new policy, individual IU campuses can begin the process of implementing their own "test optional" admissions practice.
Carney said that the Bloomington Faculty Council, which sets policy for IU's flagship campus, has already discussed adopting optional score requirements and that other IU campuses have taken interest.
If approved by individual campuses, optional score submissions could be available as early as those applying in the fall of 2020 to enter the university the following fall in 2021, Carney said.
"At IU Northwest, faculty leadership is working closely with the Office of Admissions, and other campus stakeholders, to consider this option," IUN Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Vicki Román-Lagunas said in a provided statement. "Our goal is to enact any resulting enhancements to our admissions guidelines for students applying for the fall 2021 semester."