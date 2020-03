IU offering free Wi-Fi access on campuses statewide

Indiana University is partnering with local communities to provide free, 24-hour Wi-Fi access across the state.

IU's University Information Technology Services networks division has set up "lot hot spots" in parking lots on eight IU campuses, including the university's flagship Bloomington campus and IU Northwest in Gary.

IU campuses statewide have closed buildings and shifted to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester.

The high-speed Wi-Fi services will be available to all IU students, faculty and staff as well as the general public affected by library, school and business closures coming as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

IU is welcoming the public to pull into one of its designated "lot hot spot" locations and connect to the university's Wi-Fi from within their vehicle to adhere to recommended social distancing practices.