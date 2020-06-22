IU to review names of buildings, structures at all campuses

The university-wide review comes amid a nationwide movement to get rid of Confederate monuments and other symbols considered racially insensitive. McRobbie said "recent events in our country" had demonstrated that the nation's legacy of racial discrimination "can be perpetuated through those we choose to honor, in our public art, our icons, and the names we put on buildings."

"We cannot, in any way, be part of perpetuating this legacy," he added.

Trustee Patrick Shoulders, who in 2018 had cast the lone dissenting vote against removing Wildermuth's name from the intramural building, voiced support for the school's system-wide names review. But he said that throughout the country, leaders who believed and did things now considered abhorrent are still honored, citing the ownership of slaves by America's founding fathers as an example.

"I see these as complicated issues," Shoulders said. "And I want us to be consistent."

In announcing the names review, McRobbie singled out David Starr Jordan, who was IU's president from 1884 to 1891 and has a building on the Bloomington campus, Jordan Hall, named after him. It houses IU's biology department and its greenhouse.